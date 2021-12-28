new date for signatures

Juventus, renewal node for Dybala: the Juventus club has asked to postpone the signatures for the extension

What’s up with Paulo’s renewal Dybala? For months now we have been saying that there are no longer any difficulties between the parties, that the Argentine has asked his agents not to listen to other proposals, that the Juventus does not want and cannot afford to lose it to zero … When do you sign up, then? Not now.

The wait for the last few months will still have to be prolonged but, barring sensational surprises, this will be the last postponement. According to what was collected by Calciomercato.it, in fact, the Old Lady asked Jorge Antun to postpone signings to February, once a key market session has ended.

Juventus, Antun called up in January for Dybala

The Turinese hope to define at least 2-3 disposals and, in any case, the approval of all the renewals will have to go through the Board of Directors. The attacker’s agent was then summoned at the end of January for a definitive meeting, in which, apparently, there will be no more discussion of money. The agreement is final (fixed salary between 8 and 9 million euros, plus bonuses) and Dybala himself, despite the flattery of other teams, reiterated his desire to give absolute priority to the bianconeri.

The delays in recent months were also caused by the bureaucratic formalities (now resolved) of Antun himself, who is not present in the agents register. The substance, therefore, remains unchanged: Juventus has no intention of losing Dybala on a free transfer, which, for its part, wants to stay in Turin. The happy ending will still be waiting, but today it is not up for discussion.