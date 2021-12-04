new deadline for state aid self-declaration

Facilitated definition of good-natured notices for VAT numbers in difficulty, we still await the model for the self-declaration of State Aid and theRevenue Agency move the deadline for sending data: interested parties will have at their disposal 60 days from the publication or, if the term is more favorable, from the payment of the entire amount or of the first installment of the sums requested.

The news is contained in the provision of 3 December 2021 which also clarifies the access procedures for subjects who do not present the VAT declaration.

There facilitated definition of amicable notices for the VAT numbers in difficulty was introduced byArticle 5, paragraphs 1 to 9, of the Support Decree.

It consists ofexclusion of the payment of penalties, or sums



in the event of irregularities relating to social security contributions, contained in the



notification of irregularity issued following the automated control of the returns relating to the tax periods in progress as at 31 December 2017 and 21 December 2018.

Facilitated definition of amicable notices of VAT numbers: extension for the self-declaration of State Aid

They can access the facilitated definition of amicable notices the subjects with VAT number active on 23 March 2021 which, due to the emergency situation due to the Covid-19 epidemic, have suffered a a decrease of more than 30 per cent in the turnover for the year 2020 compared to the previous year.

Tax period Application of the facilitated definition 2017 Communications processed by 31 December 2020, not sent due to the suspension provided for by the Relaunch Decree 2018 Communications processed by 31 December 2021

The Revenue Agency has provided the instructions to follow to benefit from it with the provision of 18 October 2021 and specified the need to transmit aself-declaration to demonstrate compliance with the limits and conditions set out in Temporary framework for state aid.

This condition caused much discussion because the financial administration set the deadline for thedispatch as of December 31, 2021 or whatever by the end of the following month to the one in which the payment of the sums due or of the first installment is made without providing the template to use.

With the provision of 3 December 2021, intervenes on the point to adjust the shot with an extension:

“To this end, taxpayers who intend to accept the proposed definition submit the self-declaration provided for in Article 1, paragraphs 14 and 15, of the decree within 60 days from the approval of the relative model or, if later, within the 60 days from the payment of the sums due or the first installment “.

Facilitated definition of amicable notices of VAT numbers: extension for the self-declaration of State Aid

The same document also provides the instructions for verifying requirements of the subjects not required to submit the VAT return: in this case, no reference is made to the turnover, but to the amount of revenues and fees resulting from the tax returns sent within the deadline for submitting the return relating to the 2020 tax period.

The Revenue Agency establishes that the tax returns to be compared are those relating to tax periods in progress as at 31 December 2019 and al December 31, 2020, in such a way as to allow access to the definition also to those subjects who, for the purposes of income tax, have a tax period not coinciding with the calendar year.

The document reads:

“In this regard, in order to preserve the homogeneity of the values ​​to be compared, it is envisaged to consider the amount of revenues and fees relating to the 2019 and 2020 tax periods even in the particular case in which the taxpayer is not required to submission of the VAT return for only one of the two periods “.

The interested parties, therefore, for the verification of requirements must refer to tax return fields relating to the 2019 and 2020 tax periods described in the table.

2020 INCOME MODEL INDIVIDUALS (tax period 2019) INCOME MODEL 2021 INDIVIDUALS (tax period 2020) RS116 RS116 RE2 col. 2 RE2 col. 2 RG2 col. 2 RG2 col. 2 LM2 LM2 col. 3 from LM22 to LM27, col. 3 from LM22 to LM27, col. 3

FORM OF INCOME 2020 COMPANY OF PEOPLE (tax period 2019) 2021 PERSONAL COMPANY INCOME MODEL (tax period 2020) RS116 RS116 RE2 RE2 RG2 col. 5 RG2 col. 5

MODEL INCOME 2020 LIMITED COMPANY (tax period 2019) 2021 INCOME MODEL CAPITAL COMPANIES (tax period 2020) RS107 col. 2 RS107 col. 2

2020 INCOME MODEL NON-COMMERCIAL BODIES (tax period 2019) INCOME MODEL 2021 NON-COMMERCIAL ENTITIES (tax period 2020) RS111 RS111 RC1 RC1 RE2 RE2 RG2 col. 7 RG2 col. 7 RG4 col. 2 RG4 col. 2

All details are contained in the full text of the provision of 3 December 2021.