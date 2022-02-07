new deadlines and the withdrawal of the plates can be triggered

The car tax is one of those taxes that Italians began to pay more comfortably during the period of the pandemic.

In fact, precisely during the period of the covid, the terms for paying the hated tax on car ownership had been made more friendly by the taxman. However, although the covid-19 pandemic is certainly over and the state of emergency lasts until March, the car tax has returned to a much harsher payment method for citizens. Let’s see how it works and what are the dates not to be forgotten because the penalties can also be heavy. First of all, it must be said that some may actually not pay the car tax, but these are very particular categories of motorists. Vehicles used for transporting the disabled, for example, are completely exempt from the road tax. Likewise, electric cars or vintage cars are completely relieved of the burden of paying the car tax.

Here’s what you risk and how it works

But for all the others paying the car tax is an obligation and the penalties when not complied with can go as far as the withdrawal of the number plates and the registration certificate. The car tax is a tax managed by the regions. In fact, it is the various Italian regions that administer it more or less autonomously. However, the payment deadline is the same for all regions. This is the last day of the month following the one in which the car was registered. So be careful: if your car was registered in December, because the deadline in this case expired on January 31st. Paying the car tax is possible in many ways and online you can also have a small saving, but woe to not pay it.

For a few weeks of delay you pay a rather low interest but letting the time pass, the interests become increasingly heavy.

After 3 years, the same number plates from the car are even collected.