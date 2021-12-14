new December gift available now for free on PS4 and PS5

A new free PlayStation Plus bonus for the month of December, downloadable at no cost on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 by all subscribers to Sony’s premium service. But what exactly is it about? Let’s find out!

This month Sony is offering the Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack for download, this exclusive DLC includes the Sultura costume and the Cymitarra pickaxe, not available elsewhere and only downloadable by PlayStation Plus subscribers as part of the December 2021 Celebration Pack.

December’s free PlayStation Plus games are now available for download on PS4 and PS5, this month the lineup includes Godfall Challenger Edition (PS4 and PS5), Mortal Shell (PS4 compatible with PS5 and LEGO DC Super Villains (PS4 compatible with PS5), three extra PSVR games will also be available until January 3: The Walking Dead Saints & Sinners, Until You Fall and The Persistance.

A nice package of party games waiting to find out what PlayStation Plus 2022 has in store for us, according to the latest rumors Sony is thinking of unifying PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now under a new service known as PlayStation Spartacus and which is expected to make an appearance on both PlayStation platforms starting from spring next year. For now it’s just a rumor, though.