New Decision Could Save China’s Gaming Industry

The video game industry in China was going through a very difficult situation. The thing is, in July 2021, the Chinese government froze the approval of new games for release in the country. Luckily, he has already reversed this decision.

What happens is that, according to a report by Reuters, China again approved the release of video games in China. In fact, today a list of 45 games was approved for launch and distribution in Chinese territory. These are games from companies like Baidu, XD Inc and iDreamSky.

It is a government decision that comes as oxygen for development companies in China. We say this because all these months in which there was no approval, there were studios that were unable to launch their games and thus generate income.

The above caused that about 14,000 development studios in China had to close their doors in 2021. Of course, it was not the only situation that caused this since in 2020 the pandemic and economic difficulties caused that about 18,000 video game studios They closed their doors in 2020.

What do you think about this new? Do you think it will make much of a difference in the game industry in China? Tell us in the comments.

