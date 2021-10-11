new decline for Bitcoin, let’s take stock of cryptocurrency

The trend of financial markets it is conditioned by various factors, including government interventions, macroeconomic events, rumors and news of various kinds. The event that is most influencing the prices of the various assets these days is the Evergrande crisis. All the most important world lists have immediately paid with downward sessions (even if the European markets have managed to regain some breath), but also the world of cryptocurrencies has suffered a bit.

In the space of a single day the Bitcoin it went from the opening price of $ 47,221 to a closing price of $ 43,950. We are therefore talking about a loss of 7.5%: the most important virtual currency is not new to this type of decline and in the past it has already shown that it can recover. As more and more people are interested in investing in cryptocurrencies, let’s try to understand what is the current situation and what to expect in the near future.

Interest in cryptocurrencies is growing

Until a few years ago the cryptocurrencies were unknown to most, while after the Bitcoin exploit of 2017 even the non-specialized media have turned the spotlight on this very particular asset. The impressive growth (with some sensational falls) of virtual currencies has attracted the attention of many people, many of whom have decided to land on the financial markets precisely to invest in Bitcoin and company.

In fact, Bitcoin is only the tip of the iceberg: the crypto world is made up of thousands and thousands of altcoins more or less famous. In order to invest in this sector it is necessary to be well informed and to study the situation in the best possible way. In this regard, it is advisable to consult specialized portals such as, for example, buybitcoin.net, which explains in detail how to buy Bitcoin and which are the best platforms to operate with.

The alternation between ups and downs

The currency market was born recently and is characterized by avery high volatility. Bitcoin itself, despite now having a price of around 45,000 dollars, over the years has been the protagonist of a series of exciting flights and heavy collapses. You don’t have to go back in time to find some examples: last April the most important crypto touched its all-time high with a record price of $ 64,863.

There was in May a new collapse which continued until July, with the price even falling below $ 30,000. But then another rapid rise which at the beginning of September brought the price back well above $ 55,000. Finally, there was the aforementioned Evergrande scandal, which made itself noticeably felt throughout the cryptocurrency world. In short, just take a look at the graph to understand that we are talking about a very volatile sector.

The point on Bitcoin: current scenario and possible developments

The absence of a true historian and the fact that it is a decentralized system makes it very difficult to identify the exact causes of this continuous alternation between peaks and thuds. But there is also another certainty: after the last major loss, Bitcoin immediately managed to rise again, recovering almost 4% in a single session. So, considering the current scenario, what are the conclusions?

It can be said that the crypto world in general, with Bitcoin in the lead, is still very restless and, in some ways, mysterious. At the same time, however, it can be said that the sector has reached such a strength as to be able to resist and react to even the most powerful slaps. There are still many optimists who see the most famous virtual currency reach 100,000 dollars by the end of the year; difficult to understand if it will really be like this, but certainly trader and investor they do well to monitor the situation.