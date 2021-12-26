New decree, isolation at their own expense for those who enter Italy positively: quarantine and buffer, all the rules for travel

They will be borne by the travelers arriving in Italy expenses related tofiduciary isolation, in case of positivity al test molecular or antigenic of the Covid. The decree law, published yesterday in Official Gazette, in the matter of “extension of the national state of emergency and further measures to contain the spread of the epidemic”.

The payment to be paid by travelers was not included in the draft entry into the council of ministers. The measure applies for a “period of ten days” and “where necessary at Covid Hotels, subject to communication to the Prevention Department of the competent health authority for the area in order to guarantee health surveillance for the entire necessary period”, it is written in the decree.

A previous ordinance of the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza he had already set stricter rules for entry into Italy. EU citizens not vaccinated who arrive in Italy must undergo a five-day quarantine, in addition to the obligation to carry out an antigen test in the 24 hours prior to entry, or a molecular one in the previous 48 hours. Even those who have received the vaccine must undergo the test (rapid or molecular) before entering the country. Compilation of the Plf – Passenger Locator Form is necessary for all. Restrictions concerning those coming from «Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta , Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Hungary, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland, Andorra, Principality of Monaco ‘. Measures that also affect Italians returning to their homeland.

For those not vaccinated from non-EU countries, the 10-day quarantine. Those who are vaccinated, on the other hand, must undergo “a molecular test in the 72 hours prior to entry” or “an antigen test in the previous 24 hours”. Also in this case, everyone must fill in the Plf – Passenger Locator Form. For those arriving from Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the molecular must be «carried out in the 48 preceding entry».

Until the end of January it is forbidden to enter Italy for those arriving from South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Eswatini and Malawi. Italians can return but must carry out a molecular swab in the 72 hours prior to entry and then carry out the 10-day quarantine.