new decree on the way? Here are the news

In the end, parties could win on the superbonus. The government is in fact working on a new decree that should intervene on the ban on the multiple assignment of credits introduced with the Sostegno ter decree. Ansa reports it. The details of the provision are not yet known but it seems that the pressure of political forces and trade associations has convinced the executive to retrace its steps or at least to introduce corrective measures to the law in force. In the study of the technicians there are also a series of measures to counter the expensive bills. The two measures are expected to be approved in the council of ministers as early as next week and could also be part of a single decree.

The changes to the superbonus will therefore arrive shortly, without waiting for the conversion law of the Sostegni ter decree. The possibility of transferring the credits accrued thanks to the bonus was wanted by the Conte 2 government which had included it in the legislative decree n.34 of 19 May 2020. The Draghi government had then intervened to put a stop to the scams by ordering the ban on transferring the tax credit more than once.

An anti-fraud measure which, however, according to the parties, could put in difficulty many companies or citizens who have already started work and now, unable to transfer the credit accrued to the banks, find themselves without liquidity to be able to settle the accounts (in waiting for State reimbursements). Moreover, at least this is the reasoning of the detractors of the rule contained in the dl Sostegni, the prohibition on the unlimited transfer of credits constitutes a brake on the use of the super bonus and therefore will almost certainly have an impact on the gross domestic product.

Superbonus: how will the assignment of credits change?

It is not clear at this point how the parties intend to combat the phenomenon of scams which, according to the Revenue Agency, could cost us as much as 4 billion euros. A huge figure. There are some proposals on the table, but they don’t necessarily have to be effective.

At the forefront of canceling the credit regulation is the M5s which has already presented a series of corrective measures in recent days. According to Gianni Girotto (M5s), president of the Industry, Commerce and Tourism commission, to combat fraud it is necessary to act on the causes “by limiting the role of transferees to banking institutions only”. The first proposal of the 5 Stars is to extend the assignment of credit “to all financial entities subject to the supervision of the Bank of Italy. Not only, therefore, to banks in the strict sense. At the same time – said Girotto -, we consider it appropriate that accelerate the process of creating a tax credit certification platform “. The government would be inclined to accept the proposal to grant the assignment of credits only to institutions supervised by the Bank of Italy. But otherwise the provision is still being defined.

How building bonus scams work

The decree against expensive bills

As for the measure against the expensive bills, we are thinking about a figure of around 4 billion. The executive would like to avoid a budget shift. The aid will not be generalized, but aimed at helping the categories most in difficulty: low-income families and small businesses or businesses in particularly damaged sectors. Given that the first quarter is considered covered by the interventions already dismissed months ago, the new support covers the second quarter of the year. We will talk about it again in the council of ministers.