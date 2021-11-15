new DeFi era of micro-commissions

Polkadot Parachains

A chasm between classes is coming to light in the blockchain space. Ethereum proclaimed the infrastructure for finance 2.0 (DeFi), one where anyone with an internet connection can become their own bank. With record-breaking interest rates on traditional bank savings accounts, the demand to become a liquidity provider is high. Still, if you were to try to simply trade the tokens on Ethereum’s Uniswap, you can expect to see commissions prohibitive for ETH gas.

Thankfully, the competition with Ethereum is heating up. From the start, the Polkadot project was conceived to address the fundamental problems that Ethereum faces now – scalability and interoperability. Polkadot doesn’t have to go through a slow and dangerous process to become a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain. It already is.

Specifically, Polkadot uses Nominated Proof-of-Stake (NPoS) consensus which consists of four network agents – nominators, validators, collectors and collectors. Built on the open-source Substrate framework, Polkadot can just as easily build any kind of smart contract system, from NFT marketplaces, to coin minting, to DeFi yield farm yield.

Furthermore, Polkadot already has a capacity of 1000 tps (transactions per second), unlike Ethereum’s pre-update 13.4 tps. However, the stars of Polkadot’s smart contracts show are the parachains. These are Polkadot’s interconnected blockchains that can host their own tokens, making it easy to scale the blockchain economy, without incurring transaction fees that drain wealth.

Without going into too much detail, this means that Polkadot’s key advantage over Ethereum is its ability to process transactions across multiple chains in a parallel fashion. Currently, on its testnet, Polkadot has more than 500 projects making their way to distribution. The mechanism by which this is achieved is exclusive to Polkadot.

Polkadot Parachain Auctions

Currently, there are two parachains deployed on Polkadot’s core network: Bifrost Kusama’s liquidity staking protocol (BNC) and Kusama’s Shiden Network (SDN) multichain smart contract layer (SDN). The latter is very important for the Polkadot ecosystem.

Before any parachain is launched on Polkadot, it is first tested on Kusama, which is why it has been nicknamed “Canary Network”. While Kusama and Polkadot are independent blockchains, Kusama also uses Substrate to build and host blockchains, linking Polkadot parachains with Ethereum or Bitcoin.

In keeping with the spirit of the crypto space, open and permissionless auctions are how new parachains connect to Polkadot or Kusama Relay Chains. Specifically, Polkadot uses a variant of open auctions called candle auctions. As they are launched, bidders submit bids that get higher and higher until the highest bid wins when the auction ends at a time determined by a random number, as further explained by Dan Reecer, VP of Polkadot Growth.

The 7-day @Polkadot auction starts today 💪 but the first two days don’t count, they’re a warm-up period. Days 3-7 starts around 5pm UTC Saturday: from this moment on, the winner could be selected at any moment, but we won’t know the random selection time until the end of day 7. – Dan Reecer 🅰️🕊⚪️ (@danreecer_) November 11, 2021

DOT Slot Auction: Binance

At the moment, there are 15 Polkadot projects in the auction phase. Among the most interesting are Moonbeam (GLMR) and Acala (ACA), Parallel Finance (PARA) and Astar Network (ASTR). Let’s briefly recap what it is:

Moonbeam ( GLMR ) – Even though Ethereum is slow and expensive, connecting to an ecosystem with over $ 100 billion in total gross value (TGV) is a must! This is exactly what Moonbeam does. With its Glimmer Utility Token (GLMR), it bridges Ethereum and Polkadot, enabling cross-chain smart contract transactions.

( ) – Even though Ethereum is slow and expensive, connecting to an ecosystem with over $ 100 billion in total gross value (TGV) is a must! This is exactly what Moonbeam does. With its Glimmer Utility Token (GLMR), it bridges Ethereum and Polkadot, enabling cross-chain smart contract transactions. Acala ( ACA ) – A full-fledged DeFi protocol offering multi-collateralized stablecoins (aUSD), based on the Honzon protocol. Additionally, Acala is a decentralized (DEX) automated market maker (AMM) exchange similar to Uniswap, which uses a trustless piling derivative (L-DOT). With Acala’s microtransactions, finance 2.0 can really begin!

( ) – A full-fledged DeFi protocol offering multi-collateralized stablecoins (aUSD), based on the Honzon protocol. Additionally, Acala is a decentralized (DEX) automated market maker (AMM) exchange similar to Uniswap, which uses a trustless piling derivative (L-DOT). With Acala’s microtransactions, finance 2.0 can really begin! Parallel Finance ( PARA ) – Could it be the backbone of DeFi moving forward? Parallel Finance builds a complete suite of financial services, from margin bets, to money markets, to insured bets. This is on top of being an AMM and facilitating auction lending with additional rewards.

( ) – Could it be the backbone of DeFi moving forward? Parallel Finance builds a complete suite of financial services, from margin bets, to money markets, to insured bets. This is on top of being an AMM and facilitating auction lending with additional rewards. Astar Network (ASTR) – Astar Network (ASTR) is closely related to the already implemented Shiden Network and was previously known as Plasm. It is a powerful Substrate library module that allows developers to add Plasma functions such as Layer 2 scaling solutions. This combination could potentially make any blockchain within the Polkadot system infinitely scalable!

Suffice it to say that Polkadot is bringing us interesting innovations in DeFi. One might wonder if from the moment Polkadot manages to achieve enough network effects to propel his sails, we will see the birth of a much more accessible DeFi ecosystem than what we have achieved with Ethereum.

