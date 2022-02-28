New delay in Central Hidroituango could generate energy shortages by 2025

According to the mayor of Medellín, Daniel Quintero, on July 26, Hidroituango, the largest power generation project in the country, would come into operation. The president had stated that he would do it with two turbines , which are capable of producing about 600 megawatts per hour. However, on February 21, Braulio Saraiva, general director of the consortium in charge of the work, communicated through a letter that the project schedules do not foresee this.

In the statement, Saraiva clarifies that it is only budgeted until October to start tests with water, which delays the start of operation of the plant. “According to the programming that we know, the critical route for the entry into operation of the first unit is marked by the shielding of the pipes and upper elbows, as well as the concrete around them, and whose completion foresees the start of tests with water to the month of October 2022.

In this regard, Alejandro Castañeda, director of the National Association of Generating Companies, Andeg, assured that this type of delay also affects the total delivery times of the work. Because it is a scheduled delivery in stages, “one assumes that the delay of one stage is the delay of the next and so on”

Additionally, Castañeda also clarified that since 2019, when an energy auction was held, the aim was to supply the demand until 2024 in case of delays both in Hidroituango and in the renewable projects that were expected to begin production from the end of 2021. Yes Although the demand is covered for next year, by 2024, there is only a surplus of 3%, counting on the maximum consumption allowed in the country.

This was achieved thanks to two thermal generation plants: Termocandelaria, which is expected to contribute about 250 additional megawatts to the national grid, and Tesorito, whose additional production would be 200 megawatts. This is not the idea, since this process for generating energy involves the combustion of fossil remains, which brings with it greenhouse gases that have a direct impact on global warming.

Regarding the increase in energy prices due to scarcity, both the mining minister, Diego Mesa, and Castañeda, agree that it is relative, since the contracts with service providers are long-term and therefore it is time to observe the long-term outlook for projections of these factors. In addition, the entry of renewable energies is expected to help to have more efficient prices.

“We are waiting for the government to open an auction for power generation in 2025, but normally in these cases there are expected to be incentives for the projects to start generating beforehand,” Castañeda pointed out. “Fortunately, international agencies and Ideam say that the girl phenomenon will predominate in the first semester. However, the second is expected to be a neutral season. In the same way, it is important to bear in mind that this is an issue that is worked on month after month, but we hope that things will turn out like this”.