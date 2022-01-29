New demonstrations against the vaccination pass in France – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – PARIS, 29 JAN – Opponents of the vaccination pass took to the streets again today in several cities in France, a few days after the entry into force of the device, which strengthens the health pass already in force since the summer of 2021 to encourage anti-Covid vaccination.



In Paris, where several demonstrations had been called, a few hundred people gathered at the Trocadéro at the beginning of the afternoon, without filling the esplanade overlooking the Eiffel Tower, at the appeal of the far-right politician Florian Philippot. Protesters of different ages, some accompanied by children, displayed placards with slogans opposed to the vaccination card, in the name of freedom, or to the anti-Covid vaccines themselves.



In Lille, an anti-pass demonstration brought together around 250 people, according to the prefecture, while in Strasbourg, around 650 people demonstrated calmly in the city center.



