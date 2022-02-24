New details about the role of Russell Crowe and Calypso in Kraven The Hunter

The Sony universe focused on Spider-Man continues, this April we will have Morbius, then a Kraven The Hunter movie is being prepared for 2023. Same case, a Madame Web movie starring Dakota Johnson is announced, it is also known that Olivia Wilde is behind a Spider-Woman project, which is rumored to belong to the MCU.

On Kraven’s tape, it is known that it will star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who was the version of Quicksilver in Avengers 2. He is accompanied by the recently announced Fred Hechinger as Chameleon, the hunter’s brother, in addition to Russell Crowe without a specific role. and JC Chandor directing.

Russell Crowe reportedly playing Nikolai Kravinoff in Kraven The Hunter

According to sources from the media The Iluminerdi, the actor who was able to bring Jor-El to life in Man of Steel for DC in 2013 and who is about to appear in Thor: Love and Thunder as Zeus already has the role he played in the film of the SUCM. This would be that of Nikolai Kravinoff, better known as the father of Sergey Kravinoff (Kraven) and his brother Dmitry Smerdyakov (Chameleon).

In the comics, the character of Nikolai along with his wife Anna lived in Russia, being aristocrats during the Russian Revolution. That is where his son is born, who would become a formidable villain for Spidey, Dimitri would also be born, the product of an affair with his servant, Sonya Smerdyakov. He died after fleeing to the US, remaining in the memory of his children as a bad father.

The character will apparently be important in the plot, so he could follow the path of Venom and Morbius, exploring his origins, both the protagonist and the villain. But that is not the only news about the revealed film.

Taylour Paige could bring Calypso to life in Kraven’s movie

The 31-year-old actress is being eyed by Sony to play a major role, Kravinoff’s love interest Calypso. With recent participation in Zola de TO24, has had roles in musicals where she has shown her ability to dance and be very athletic, debuting in High School Musical 3 and going through the successful series Grays Anatomy.

For her part, the character is very important to the protagonist in the comics, since she provides her enhanced abilities to the hunter and has come to manipulate him to kill Peter Parker. All this because she is a powerful voodoo who has managed to avoid death on more than one occasion.

We will see if this information ends up being confirmed in the nearest future, for now we have an appointment in the theater on January 13, 2023 to see Taylor Johnson in action.

And good reader, What do you think Russell Crowe is playing Kraven’s father? Is Taylour Paige the right choice to be Calypso?

Source: The Illuminator