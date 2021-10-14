News

New details emerge on Dwayne Johnson’s reboot

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Last year came the announcement of Dwayne Johnson regarding a reboot of the film franchise that allowed him to make himself known all over the world: The Scorpion King. A year later it was made public a new update about what is happening behind the scenes.

In an interview with Collider, Johnson’s collaborator and producer, Hiram Garcia, revealed that the first draft of the script is complete:

“We just got a first draft and now we’re doing a polish. It’s such a beloved franchise and that universe that is also about the Mummy is so fun that we just want to keep telling more stories.”

It was previously reported that Straight Outta Compton Jonathan Herman, nominated for an Academy Award for NWA biopic, would write the screenplay. The new version of the film, a spin-off of the late 1990s / early 2000s The Mummy franchise, marks Johnson and all of its members’ first involvement in the saga since the first film.

There Seven Bucks Productions Garcia will produce the film and a recent report revealed that Johnson himself may be unlikely to play the lead role again, but would not rule out that it can be in subsequent projects. The actor revealed last year:

Loading...
Advertisements

“The Scorpion King was my very first ever big screen role and I’m honored and excited to reinvent and deliver this fantastic mythology to a whole new generation. I wouldn’t have had the career I’m lucky enough to have had it not been for The Scorpion King and I’m thrilled that we at Seven Bucks Productions can help create those same opportunities for other hard-working actors today. I believe Jonathan Herman will work hard to deliver a fantastic script for our large audience. “

Recall that Johnson made his debut as Mathayus King of Akkad (as well as the Scorpion King) in the film The Mummy – The Return 2001, getting its solo spin-off the following year. The film was an instant box office hit various sequels that they would no longer see Johnson’s presence as the protagonist.

We leave you to the review of The Scorpion King: The Book of Souls, the latest film in the franchise directed by Don Michael Paul.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
692
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
560
News

Cinema, all films out in October
476
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
465
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
411
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
360
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
323
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
316
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
285
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top