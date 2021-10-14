New details emerge on Dwayne Johnson’s reboot

Last year came the announcement of Dwayne Johnson regarding a reboot of the film franchise that allowed him to make himself known all over the world: The Scorpion King. A year later it was made public a new update about what is happening behind the scenes.

In an interview with Collider, Johnson’s collaborator and producer, Hiram Garcia, revealed that the first draft of the script is complete:

“We just got a first draft and now we’re doing a polish. It’s such a beloved franchise and that universe that is also about the Mummy is so fun that we just want to keep telling more stories.”

It was previously reported that Straight Outta Compton Jonathan Herman, nominated for an Academy Award for NWA biopic, would write the screenplay. The new version of the film, a spin-off of the late 1990s / early 2000s The Mummy franchise, marks Johnson and all of its members’ first involvement in the saga since the first film.

There Seven Bucks Productions Garcia will produce the film and a recent report revealed that Johnson himself may be unlikely to play the lead role again, but would not rule out that it can be in subsequent projects. The actor revealed last year:

“The Scorpion King was my very first ever big screen role and I’m honored and excited to reinvent and deliver this fantastic mythology to a whole new generation. I wouldn’t have had the career I’m lucky enough to have had it not been for The Scorpion King and I’m thrilled that we at Seven Bucks Productions can help create those same opportunities for other hard-working actors today. I believe Jonathan Herman will work hard to deliver a fantastic script for our large audience. “

Recall that Johnson made his debut as Mathayus King of Akkad (as well as the Scorpion King) in the film The Mummy – The Return 2001, getting its solo spin-off the following year. The film was an instant box office hit various sequels that they would no longer see Johnson’s presence as the protagonist.

We leave you to the review of The Scorpion King: The Book of Souls, the latest film in the franchise directed by Don Michael Paul.