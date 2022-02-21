New details of Black Myth Wukong revealed, which would arrive on Xbox Series X|S in 2023

About two years ago, the developer Game Science Studio announced the amazing new Black Myth Wukong, which left the gaming community extremely excited. If we do some memory, the first gameplay exceeded 10 million views only on the BiliBili website. Without a doubt, this amazing Chinese title is being awaited by many players, so while the studio continues to work in silence, now they have revealed new details of Black Myth Wukong, which would arrive on Xbox Series X|S in 2023.
Although the well-known and reliable user Roberto Serranohas been in charge of revealing via Twitter, new details of Black Myth Wukong and its possible release date, which would be sometime in 2023. As we already knew, Game Science Studio plans to launch the game on new generation consoles, what would now have been confirmed with this new leak.
Revealed a spectacular new gameplay of Black Myth Wukong with Unreal Engine 5
First title of the trilogy
Solid single player content
Third Person Action/RPG
We will unlock skills by defeating enemies
high definition environments
Support for online cooperative mode
Possible DLC and subsequent purchases
Developed under Unreal Engine 5
Xbox Series X|S, Cloud Gaming, PC and PS5
Launch in 2023
