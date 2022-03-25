New details of Bob Saget’s death add to the mystery

Authorities are still trying to discover when and what Bob Saget hit his head with on the night of his death.

Now, new details have come out, from members of his staff who assured that when he arrived at the show he gave that night, he had already said that “he felt bad.”

It was one of the organizers of his comedy shows, Rosalia Cocci, who said in an interview with the police that “I heard him say that he felt bad but that he was ready to do the show. She said ‘for this I dedicate myself to comedy’. She looked like she was talking herself out of it.”

Cocci, who also does favors for the talent and staff at the event venue in Florida, said he “added that I wasn’t listening well and especially that night. He asked the sound guys to turn up the volume on his headphones.” He ended by saying that Saget mentioned that he had a sore throat, however, remember that the post-mortem medical examination found that the actor was infected with covid-19 at the time of his death.

“He wasn’t sweating, he wasn’t distracted, he spoke perfectly, he came out very energetic,” Cocci said, also saying he asked for a diet soda and an energy drink though she didn’t see him drink anything.

Until now, the police have a theory that the same night of his death he hit his head when he fell. It is believed that it must have been a hard object covered by something soft, so they believe that it could have been with the headboard of the hotel room.