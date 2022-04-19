New details of the Dune series were known, which could reach HBO in 2023

One of the most successful movies of 2021 was dunesthe adaptation based on the science fiction novel by Frank Herbertdirected by Denis Villeneuve. The film, which will have a second part that will arrive in 2023, was not only a box office success, but it was also well received by specialized critics.

dunes It was consecrated with 10 nominations at the Oscar Awards, including Best Picture. Although it did not win the highest award of the night, the film starring Timothee Chalamet Y Zendayaachieved a total of 6 statuettes in the main technical categories.

Dune, released in 2021

Dunes: Part 2 It’s already in pre-production, but the expansion of the Dune universe won’t stop there. Last month it became known that Warner Bros. is working on the development of a television series based on this same universe.

Now new details of this spin-off have been revealed. As reported by the site Giant Freakin Robotthe title of the fiction would be Sisterhood of Dune: Mindkiller and will focus on a special part of the story. As its name implies, the series will be a prequel, set many years before the central story, and will focus on the Bene Gesserita female order whose members follow physical and mental conditioning to gain powers and abilities that can easily appear magical to outsiders.

As the synopsis describes, the plot of this show could be inspired by the brotherhood of dune (Sisterhood of Dune), written by Brian Herbert (Frank Herbert’s son), and published in 2012, as the first of a trilogy. This story takes place 80 years after the Battle of Corrin and depicts the early years of the Bene Gesserit Brotherhood, the Mentat School, the Navigators and Spacer Guild, the Suk Doctors, the Master Swordsmen, and the burgeoning anti-tech movement sweeping the world. fledgling empire.

Related news

Paul is subjected to the Gom jabbar by the Reverend Mother Gaius Helen Mohiam

The series will star a Bene Gesserit faction who, after a massive war in the galaxy, which destroyed much of its structure, seek to stop a sinister force in the universe.

At the moment there are no further details of the plot or the cast of this fiction, although it is speculated that the cast will be mostly made up of women, since the Bene Gesserit are only women. Although of course the presence of several other characters is expected, so great diversity in the cast can be expected.

It is expected that Diane Ademu Johnwho previously worked as a screenwriter and producer for The Curse of Bly Manor from Netflix and Boardwalk Empire of HBO, is in charge of creating this new series inspired by the world of Dune. It will also have Jon Spaiths (Prometheus, Doctor Strange) as a writer, and the possible return of Villeneuve to direct some of the episodes.

Production on the show could begin later this year, with a possible premiere of Sisterhood of Dune: Mindkiller in 2023.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!