Entertainment

New details of the Dune series were known, which could reach HBO in 2023

Photo of James James4 hours ago
0 20 2 minutes read

One of the most successful movies of 2021 was dunesthe adaptation based on the science fiction novel by Frank Herbertdirected by Denis Villeneuve. The film, which will have a second part that will arrive in 2023, was not only a box office success, but it was also well received by specialized critics.

dunes It was consecrated with 10 nominations at the Oscar Awards, including Best Picture. Although it did not win the highest award of the night, the film starring Timothee Chalamet Y Zendayaachieved a total of 6 statuettes in the main technical categories.

Source link

Photo of James James4 hours ago
0 20 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Shakira reveals all charms in this photo

1 min ago

Julia Roberts says goodbye to blonde and goes to the most rejuvenating hair color with a change of look that triumphs among the famous

3 mins ago

WWE Raw Report 4/18 – Theory is crowned new US champion – News and Results WWE Raw, Smackdown, NXT, AEW – PRWrestling

13 mins ago

Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox pose together without makeup and prove that the years do not pass by them

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button