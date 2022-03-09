new details of your project on mental health

Selena Gomez She is one of the artists who is most involved in the subject of mental health. And it is that, beyond being an international star and accumulating millions of followers on social networks, she is a person.

After being diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2018, the actress decided to turn the situation around and learn from it: “I felt like a great weight was lifted from me when I found out.. I was finally able to take a deep breath and say: okay, that explains a lot of things.”

Months later, she made the decision to create ‘Wondermind’, a platform in which she herself participates, and whose function is focused on giving visibility to such a fundamental issue as mental health.

“Mental fitness is a daily commitment. The more you practice, the better you’ll feel, like you’re exercising. We offer simple ways to do it through daily content” commented the interpreter of ‘Lose You To Love Me’ after the creation of her health project.

Faced with this problem that many people suffer from, Selena Gomez reflected on the solutions that they will carry out: “Expressing everything can be difficult, but when we share and open up, we actually help each other heal. we will explore other people’s mental health journeys through our podcast, daily content and production company to help unlock your own feelings and let you know that you are not alone”

Before the imminent departure of her new solidarity project, Selena has shared through her Instagram profile, what helped her the most: “What really helps me when that happens to me is picking up the phone and calling someone. Constantly I’m trying to figure out why I feel this waybut what really helps me to understand myself in these situations is to look back and analyze all the tools that I have learned to apply to my routine”.