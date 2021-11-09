new details on 2.5D combat inspired by Batman Arkham

In the course of an interview granted by Igor Gritsay to the editors of CulturedVultures, the co-founder of Sad Cat Studios discussed the development of Replaced inspired by Batman Arkham and illustrated the efforts made by his team in transposing the fluid animations of the cult series of Rocksteady into a 2.5D context.

Taking a cue from the scenes shown in the Replaced reveal trailer from the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase of June 2021, the exponent of the studies Sad Cat dwells on the combat system of his next cyberpunk adventure in pixel art to emphasize how “well, it won’t be one direct transposition from 3D to 2D of the Batman Arkham style fighting because our intention has never been to perfectly replicate those mechanics. Rather, it is a general indication for the sensations to be returned in the fights, with animations and combos that alternate to offer that sense of fluidity “.

The co-founder of the indie software house continues in his speech, underlining the concept just expressed to explain that “In the Arkham series, all the systems implemented gave the idea of ​​a fluid movement of the animations and that idea is easier to transpose into 2D, because there are no factors related to the three-dimensionality of attacks and moves. At the same time, this approach took a long time in terms of developing the individual animations. There are many interactions that the protagonist can have with the scenario and the different types of enemies, and this means creating tons of specific animations. This is basically the most difficult part of our job, because all those movements are predetermined in a 2D pixel art game but we are striving to make them look natural thanks to the seamless transitions between the different animations. “.

The Replaced project is currently in development on PC and exclusively on Xbox One and Series X / S consoles, with launch scheduled for 2022 also on Xbox Game Pass.