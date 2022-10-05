new details on aggression • TAG24

THE papers which have been deposited by lawyers of Angelina Jolie in the Los Angeles courthouse they tell when it happened between the actress, Brad Pitt and their children inside the plane than in the September 2016 he was taking them from Paris to California, and that led to the definitive break between the actor and the Hollywood actress.

In particular, according to what is reported by the papers, Brad Pitt allegedly verbally and physically assaulted his family:

“On September 14, 2016, Jolie, Pitt and their children were flying to Los Angeles from Chateau Miraval. During the long night flight, Pitt was physically and emotionally abusive towards Jolie and their children, who at the time were between eight and 15 years old. After that flight, for the welfare of his family, Jolie has decided to file for a divorce. Pitt grabbed Jolie by the head and shook herthen grabbed her by the shoulders and shook her again before pushing her against the bathroom wall. When one of the children verbally defended Jolie, Pitt lunged at him and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him. To get her off, Pitt threw himself backwards on the seats of the plane, injuring Jolie’s back and elbow. Pitt even grabbed the neck of one of the children and hit another in the face. The children bravely tried to protect each other and some of the little boys they begged him to stop. They were all scared. Many were crying. But Pitt continued to behave aggressively, cursing the family and at one point pouring beer and red wine on them. With nowhere to go and to avoid Pitt’s wrath, Jolie and the children sat motionless and silent under the covers. Nobody dared to go to the bathroom. Pitt came out of the back of the plane several times to scream and swear. At a certain point, he spilled beer on Jolie; then beer and red wine on the kids ”.

The documents filed in court also tell that Brad Pitt would have fallen asleep during the trip, only to wake up once the plane landed in Los Angeles.

Just landed Angelina Jolie informed her husband that she was going to the hotel with her childreninstead of in their home:

“He prevented the family from disembarking for about 20 minutes and after one of the sons intervened, he let them go, but once they got off the plane, again physically abused one of the boys and grabbed and shook the Jolie for the head and shoulders, with a son who she begged him to ‘don’t hurt her’. At that point he stopped and started insulting everyone ”.

The plaintiff’s lawyers claimed that “The events of that day were traumatic for Jolie and the children” and that the latter have come under investigation by the FBI, which has jurisdiction over the flights.

The federal authorities, however, they did not bring any charges and filed no criminal charges against Brad Pitt. Therefore, once Aneglina Jolie landed, she declared herself convinced that “the government had probable reasons to charge Pitt with federal crimesfor the conduct held that day “.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt: the lawsuit for the partition of the Chateau Miraval winery

Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie in February for having sold without your consent his share of the winery Chateau Miraval to Russian tycoon Yuri Shefler.

THE lawyers of Angelina Joliehowever, they declared that the negotiations had failed because the plaintiff tried to get him to sign “a confidentiality agreement that he would contractually forbidden to speak outside the court of Pitt’s physical and emotional abuse of her and their children ”.

At the refusal of the actress, Brad Pitt withdrew from the negotiations and now Jolie’s lawyers are asking to be allowed conclude the definitive sale of Chateau Miraval “So as to leave the winery and the castle behind, be financially independent from her ex-husband and finally find some peace, putting an end to this deeply painful and traumatic chapter of her life and that of her children”.