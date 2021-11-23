new details on Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire and Emma Stone’s cameo

After reviewing all the Spiderman costumes together in the MCU, today we summarize the main rumors about the plot of No Way Home emerged in these hours thanks to the work of the tireless and usual Hollywood scoopers.

As revealed by Daniel Ritchman, in fact, in Spider-Man: No Way Home the Peter Parker stories of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will be at the center of part of the narrative, as the film will reveal in detail what happened to the two protagonists after the events of their respective film sagas. In this regard, according to The Cosmic Circus the production team of Spider-Man: No Way Home he would consult with directors Sam Raimi and Marc Webb – or the directors of the previous Spider-Man franchises – in order to give the new background of the characters a development consistent with that originally conceived by the two filmmakers. Raimi, as we know, was also the director of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so it’s no surprise that he took part in the development of No Way Home, albeit marginally.

Finally, still according to Ritchman, the rumors about the return of Emma Stone and Kristen Dunst were true: the two actresses have been contacted by Marvel to reprise their respective roles as Gwen Stacy and the original Mary Jane Watson in Spider-Man: No Way Home, but they had to give up due to the covid-19 pandemic, which inevitably complicated the production plans.

For more information, watch the new Spiderman No Way Home TV commercials.