New details on Specter, Rolls-Royce’s first electric coming in 2023

Rolls-Royce will make its first electric debut by the end of 2023, the first important step to get to 2030 to be a fully electric brand. At the end of September 2021, the first images of the prototypes of this car were shown. Obviously, the photos showed cars still in disguise. The manufacturer, without giving particular details on this model that will be called Specter, had only announced that the road tests would start soon. Thanks to an Autocar report it is possible to find out more about this car.

The CEO of the company, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, pointed out that the shapes of the prototype shown a few months ago are very similar to those of the production model. This means Specter will be a two-door GT. Proportions similar to those of the current Wraith. The electric model could therefore replace this car on sale since 2013. Wraith and the Dawn they are the only models in the Rolls-Royce range to still use a platform developed entirely by BMW. As we know, the new Rolls-Royce cars, including electric, will be based on the new modular aluminum platform “Architecture of Luxury“which has already been used for Phantom and Cullinan. Platform that has also been designed to be used with battery cars. The flexibility of this platform also suggests that the English brand could decide to propose the heir of the Wraith also with internal combustion engines. The prototype’s long hood suggests there would be room for the 6.75-liter twin-turbo V12 already found on other models. However, it must be said that Rolls-Royce has expressed its desire to become an electric-only brand very well and does not intend to offer hybrid versions. This means it will not electrify its current engines.



