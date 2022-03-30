new details on the Cambria viewer, which could launch this spring

The XR Hardware Analyst Brad Lynch published yesterday on its YouTube channel and social networks new information about the Project Cambria viewer, which would be ready to be manufactured now, and whose launch could take place in a couple of months if Meta decides so. According to his sources, despite his glasses Pancakecolor cameras and other improvements, the new viewfinder, also known as Seacliffthey would not be so different from Quest 2 as thought.

Features of the Seacliff/Cambria viewer:

Pancake polarized lenses

FOV similar to other Meta viewers

2160 x 2160 resolution per eye

2.5-inch MiniLed screens with local dimming probably software activated

90Hz

physical IPD

Audio solution similar to Quest 2

Dual microphone with echo cancellation, like the one on Focus 3

Snapdragon XR2 with double cooling, which will improve its performance

Connect to PC via USB-C or wireless, will not use DisplayPort

Eye and facial tracking, to encourage social presence

Better weight distribution, comfortable and light visor

The informant, who would have tested a non-final version of the viewer, also reveals that an attempt was made to integrate haptic feedback into the viewer itself, as it will take Playstation VR2, but it gave problems and is something that has been discarded. His sensations are of being in front of a Quest Pro viewer, due to the improvement of certain characteristics, and that it will not be focused on companies or games, although it can be used for both activities. The goal of this viewer for Meta is to release a VR viewer for the metaverse, for your virtual social network, a mixed reality device thanks to the use of the Passthrough with its exterior color cameras.

Possible patent for Meta Cambria Force-Feedback triggers

The Starlet Controllers would be very different from Touch. By carrying integrated cameras for the tracking the ring disappears, which makes them lighter and more comfortable. The triggers will have force feedbackresistance motors such as those of the Dual Sense of PS5 and the controls of PSVR 2, with which to simulate drawing a bowstring or faithfully reproduce the sensation of pulling the trigger of a real weapon. The negative part that this brings is the energy consumption. Goodbye to the two “inexhaustible” batteries of the Quest 2 controls, these controllers will carry a non-removable battery. There will be a charging station for the headset and the two controllers.

Everything is ready for mass production, the developers have already received the scope or at least a final prototype. Its launch only depends on Meta assessing the current market circumstances, so its official presentation and sale could be this spring.

Mark Zuckerber’s company would work in parallel on another viewer, whose code name would be Seabright, whose screens would be Micro Oled, 3K resolution per eye, and would integrate a new Qualcomm chip, which would not be called Snapdragon XR3, but would be called XR2 Plus or XR2 2nd Gen or similar for marketing reasons. Finally, there is another codename that has appeared in v39, magpy (Magpie in English), but it is not known what it may refer to, and it is speculated that it would be an external device for full body tracking.