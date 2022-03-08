New digital terrestrial, what changes for the channels of Tuscany, Umbria and Liguria

Florence, 8 March 2022 – The transition to the new digital terrestrial is underway. THE national channels they are already transmitted with Mpeg-4 encoding. As for the local ones, the passage for Tuscany, Umbria and Liguria, together with Lazio and Campania, will take place from 1 May to 30 June 2022. They will be the last regions to reorder the frequencies. In the meantime, however, something has already changed. In addition to national programs, passed to high definition and which are found in the channels from 1 to 9from 8 March also for the regions for which the re-channeling of the frequencies has not yet begun Rai channels more regional contents will be made available and in the re-tuning phase it will be possible to choose the regional programming of your own interest.

In Tuscany, for example, you can choose the regional news of Tuscany, Lazio or Umbria. The regional programming of Tuscany will in any case always be visible at channel 812. In Umbria the choice will be between Umbria, Lazio and Tuscany. The regional programming ofUmbria however, it will always be visible at channel 814. In Liguria the choice will be between Liguria, Sardinia and Tuscany. The regional programming of Liguria however, it will always be visible at channel 803.

What to do to see the correct regional program

The reduction in frequencies available for digital terrestrial television and the new national frequency plan prepared by Agcom entails the need for Rai to broadcast more regional programs on a single frequency. Therefore, the user is left with the freedom to choose which regional content to the location number 3 remote control. In any case, the regional programs received are always available by numbers from 801 to 823 remote control.

During retuning, depending on the available receiver model, the following situations may arise:

– Scheduled re-tuning (without user intervention)

Normally the receivers are designed to update the program list during the night. At the end of the operations, the receiver can ask the user to choose to associate a regional program among several proposed programs to position number 3 of the remote control.

– Automatic re-tuning

In the event that during the programmed re-tuning the program in position 3 is automatically chosen by the receiver or the user has made an incorrect choice and wants to modify it, it is necessary, through the specific menu of your television, to start the automatic re-tuning process. At the end of this process it is necessary to be physically present in order to select the desired regional program from those proposed.

– Manual repositioning channels on the remote control

In the event that your receiver does not allow you to select the desired regional program, it is always possible to act according to the menu of your receiver and move the regional content present to the remote control numbers from 801 to 823 – specific for each regional program.

– Exceptions

In the event that, after having correctly positioned the regional content of your interest, during the programmed tuning process, the receiver changes the user’s choices, it is then necessary to deactivate the “programmed” re-tuning from the TV menu. In this case, in order to identify any new contents, it is suggested to periodically perform automatic tuning.

Municipalities in which disservices could occur

During the frequency reordering process, in some municipalities this could usually occur within a day, a disservice caused by the frequency shift of the broadcasters. This malfunction it doesn’t depend from the TV technology, because the transmission mode remains unchanged. Frequency reorganization operations do not involve the need for change the television set or the decoder, but in case of persistent reception problems it is advisable to check your antenna system. These are the Umbrian and Tuscan municipalities involved.

In Umbria the ministry reports possible inefficiencies for the day of 18 March in the municipalities of Nocera Umbra And Scheggia and Pascelupo. In Tuscany instead expected inconveniences on March 9 a Abetone Cutiglanoon 10 March a Firenzuolaon March 14 a Badia Tedalda and on March 15 a Caprese Michelangelo.