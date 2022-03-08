New digital tv: guide to the switch off. What changes from 8 March – Chronicle

Rome, March 6, 2022 – As foreseen by the decree of the Ministry of Economic Development of December 21, 2021, from 8 March 2022 the activation of the video encoding Mpeg-4 (H.264 / Mpeg-4 Avc), which will replace the now obsolete Mpeg-2, for the transmission of all programs of national television broadcasters. A process already started starting from 20 October 2021. Lo switch off next Tuesday represents one of the main steps of the government road map for the transition to new digital tv which will be completed in 2023 with the adoption of the latest generation standard for transmissions on the digital terrestrial platform of the European DVB consortium (DVB-T2 – Digital Video Broadcasting – Second Generation Terrestrial). The DVB-T2 (Digital Video Broadcasting – Second Generation Terrestrial) is the latest generation standard for broadcasts on the digital terrestrial platform of the European DVB consortium. The transition to the new standard will allow an improvement in visual quality andHigh Definition and, at the disposal of the European Community, given the exponential growth in demand for mobile data traffic, the release of frequencies in the 694-790 MHz band, the so-called ‘700 ‘bandfor 5G mobile services.

What changes from 8 March?

THE channels which will be broadcast in Mpeg-4 and visible in high quality will be placed between the number 1 and 9 and number 20 of TV remote. For example, the Rai 1 HD channel, currently visible at number 501, will be moved to number 1. All the channels that will be broadcast with the new Mpeg-4 encoding can only be viewed correctly by televisions And decoder able to support theHD (High Definition).

Are all TV channels affected by the switch off?

The reorganization process in Italy will involve all national and local networks and programs. By June 2022, the entire television offer of the terrestrial platform will be involved in frequency changes and the programs will have to evolve towards more efficient transmission and coding standards.

If the TV is not compatible what should I do?

If you do not have a TV or a decoder compatible with the new standard, there is still time to update your devices. The Mise has left the network operators the right to simulcast programs with the Mpeg-2 encoding. The channels transmitted with the old encoding will be placed in other higher numbering ranges available, probably from 500 onwards where the HD channels are currently located. Until the December 31, 2022 – date on which the complete disposal of the Mpeg-2 encoding will take place – it will therefore be possible to continue to see some channels with the old TVs without the need for a decoder. Even if your device supports MPEG-4, March 8 will still be required retune the channels.

Which TVs are compatible with the MPEG-4?

THE Italian televisions they have been compatible with MPEG-4 for over ten years so, by now, most devices should be equipped with them. According to estimates by the Mise, however, there are about 10 million TVs still stopped at MPEG-2. It is possible to check if your TV will overcome this first switch off unscathed by trying to see the channels already available in HD: for example 501 for Rai 1 HD, 505 for Canale 5 HD and 507 for La7 HD. If at least one HD channel will be visible, it means your TV can support Mpeg-4 encoding. Otherwise, to be able to continue watching the entire television programming, it will be replace your TV or get a decoder.

How does the Tv decoder bonus work?

The Mise has provided protection for families with Isee as far as 20 thousand euros through the provision of a TV bonus – Decoder, which will be recognized in the form of a discount of 30 euros on the sale price of the new TV or external decoder compatible with DVB-T2 standards – HEVC Main10 – or the standards that will become operational from January 2023 – as well as for the purchase of decoders for satellite reception. To obtain the discount, citizens will have to submit to the seller a complete request for a substitutive declaration. There is only one bonus per household for the purchase of a single device (TV or decoder). The Bonus will be available until December 31, 2022 o the exhaustion of the 151 million euros of incentives allocated for the period 2019-2022.

And the TV scrapping bonus?

The Bonus consists of a 20% discount on the price ofbuying a new TVup to a maximum amount of 100 euros. The incentive will be available until December 31, 2022 or to the exhaustion of the allocated resources. You can benefit from the discount by simultaneously scrapping a television purchased before 22 December 2018, the date of entry into force of the HEVC MAIN 10 coding standard which will be adopted from 2023. The incentive for scrapping is aimed at all citizens residing in Italy without limits of Isee. To take advantage of the contribution, however, it is necessary to be in possession of 3 requirements: to be resident in Italy; properly scrape a TV purchased before December 22, 2018; be in compliance with the payment of the canon to the broadcasting service. This last requirement is not envisaged for citizens aged seventy-five or over who are exempt from paying the fee for the broadcasting service as they have a family income not exceeding 8 thousand euros per year.