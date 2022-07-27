New diplomatic chief of the United States at the Embassy of Cuba

The United States Embassy in Havana announced its new “diplomatic chief” at this headquarters. This is Benjamin Ziff who assumed the position of Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of that nation in Cuba this July 2022.

Who? According to headquarters, Ziff previously served as Director of the State Department’s Western Hemisphere Bureau Migration Task Force in April 2021 and was responsible for coordinating the department’s hemispheric migration policy and strategy.

Ziff was also appointed as a State Department Senior Fellow for the US German Marshall Fund (GMF) where he worked on US-European relations and restoring the transatlantic relationship.

Previously, he was Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Madrid, Spain, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the Office of European Affairs, responsible for relations with the Nordic and Baltic countries and for diplomacy efforts in the “Old World”. Continent”.

Likewise, they report that he was Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassies in Bogotá, Colombia and earlier in his career, he worked in public diplomacy positions in Australia, Israel, Panama and Peru.

More details of the new US diplomatic chief in Cuba

After a year at the National War College in Washington, DC, he was deputy director of the State Department’s Bureau of Central American Affairs before holding a series of senior public diplomacy positions at US embassies in Venezuela, Italy and Iraq.

He is a native of California, with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from California State University, Long Beach. He earned a master’s degree from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy and a master’s degree in National Security Studies from the National War College.

He has received multiple awards such as the Murrow Award for Public Diplomacy from the Department of State and the Presidential Rank Award. In addition, he speaks English, Spanish, Hebrew and Italian.