New direct payment in the United States of up to $300 dollars will arrive in September

In the United States, a new direct payment check of up to $300.00 USD will be delivered this month. That sum will go to those who meet certain requirements. Here we tell you.

On the subject, he highlights what is happening in the state of Illinois, one of those that provides tax refunds in the country. The budget for that region is $46.5 million dollars, according to data published by its governor, JB Pritzker.

It includes two refunds for property and income taxes. By the way, they have already begun to be applied from this Monday.

Who qualifies to receive this financial aid?

In this case there are limits regarding both rebates. Those who earn less than $200,000.00 USD per year opt for the reduction of income tax.

It would be $50.00 USD for singles and $100.00 USD for married couples. In both cases, they must earn less than $400,000.00 USD per year to qualify for it. Those filing jointly can claim up to $300.00 USD.

Illinois also sends a refund to homeowners who earned less than $250,000.00 if they are single. For couples, the limit is $500,000.00 USD per year.

According to state authorities, the delivery of the checks could take up to two months. Attentive! Those who have opted for direct deposit on their tax refunds will have their money sent directly to their accounts.

Official data reflects that approximately 6.2 million taxpayers will be able to benefit from property and income tax refunds.

In other states of the country money is also sent to their taxpayers through direct payment checks. In that case there are Connecticut, Colorado and Hawaii.