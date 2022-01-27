new discounts with the Lunar New Year offers on hundreds of games – Nerd4.life

Xbox Store starts new discounts with the start of Offers for the Lunar New Yeargiven the upcoming arrival of February, which lower prices on hundreds of games in the Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One catalogincluding recent titles such as Halo Infinite.

There are so many games in Discountconsidering that the offers in question are alongside those already in progress for Deals with Gold, as well as specific offers from publisher Deep Silver and THQ Nordic, so we refer you to the official Xbox Store site to view the entire list , limiting ourselves here to some particularly interesting examples.

So let’s see, among others, the games present in the most relevant offers in progress: