new discounts with the Lunar New Year offers on hundreds of games – Nerd4.life

Xbox Store starts new discounts with the start of Offers for the Lunar New Yeargiven the upcoming arrival of February, which lower prices on hundreds of games in the Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One catalogincluding recent titles such as Halo Infinite.
There are so many games in Discountconsidering that the offers in question are alongside those already in progress for Deals with Gold, as well as specific offers from publisher Deep Silver and THQ Nordic, so we refer you to the official Xbox Store site to view the entire list , limiting ourselves here to some particularly interesting examples.
So let’s see, among others, the games present in the most relevant offers in progress:
- Halo Infinite – 55.99 euros
- NBA 2K22 Cross-gun Bundle – € 33.99
- Battlefield 2042 – € 41.99
- FIFA 22 – € 27.99
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – 35.99 euros
- Call of Duty Vanguard – € 45.49
- Forza Horizon 5 – € 62.99
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – € 23.99
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition – € 21.24
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – 13.99 euros
- Assetto Corsa – € 5.99
- Biomutant – 35.99 euros
- Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition – € 22.49
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – 34.99 euros
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition – 29.99 euros
- Diablo 2 Resurrected – € 29.99
- Dishonored & Prey: The Arkane Collection – € 26.99
- DOOM Eternal: Deluxe Edition – € 32.99
- Far Cry 6 – € 41.99
- Jurassic World Evolution 2 – € 41.99
- Kingdom Come Deliverance: Royal Edition – € 9.99
- Metro Exodus: Gold Edition – 11.99 euros
- Resident Evil Village – 34.99 euros
This is just a small selection of all the offers currently available on the Xbox Store, so we refer you to the official website to browse through all the possibilities available at the moment. The discounts of the week will end on January 31st, while the Lunar New Year sales will continue until February 2nd 2022.