New discoveries about vaccines in young children

However, those results will be ready when the omicron variant reduces its presence in the United States, which will complicate the decision of parents about the advisability of vaccinating children.

Fewer than 1 in 4 children between the ages of 5 and 11 already have a complete vaccination schedule. More than half of adolescents aged 12 to 17 years have completed their vaccination schedules, but only 12 percent have received a booster dose. These percentages are even lower in rural America.

Children are less likely to get sick, so the balance of risks and benefits was never the same as for adults. Now, up to 95 percent of the country has some degree of protection against the virus due to vaccinations or previous infection, according to recent data from the CDC.

Experts worry that the latest results have made it even harder to convince some parents to vaccinate their children.

“The data should disappoint us, we wish it was better,” said Luciana Borio, a former acting chief scientist for the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). “But in the short term, it’s important for parents to get their kids vaccinated.”

The country may see a spike in infections in the fall or winter, and the best protection for children will be having received at least two doses before then, Borio said.