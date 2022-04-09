New DLC Characters Announced for Demon Slayer Game

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles was released last year and has become a favorite among anime fans. Shortly after its premiere, it received new characters at no extra cost, and now those responsible have just confirmed that others will arrive with a paid DLC.

Daki will be one of those chosen to make it to the game

CyberConnect2 wants to please the fans of the saga and is already preparing new content that all users of the title will undoubtedly like, so now it’s a matter of time before a new wave of characters are available in Versus mode.

The information was shared in the last publication of Weekly Jumpwhere it was confirmed that new character packs are on the way for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles and they will arrive soon.

Here you can see them:

Tengen Uzui

Daki

Gyutarō

Nezuko Kamado (awakened form)

Tanjiro Kamado (Entertainment District Arc)

Zenitsu Agatsuma (Entertainment District Arc)

Inosuke Hashibira (Entertainment District Arc)

It is worth mentioning that previously the game received other characters, such as Akaza, Rui, Susamaru, Yahaba, Enmu, Yushiro and Tamayo, and now we just have to wait for the summer (no specific date) to start using those included in the list.

The official LEVEL UP t-shirts have arrived – GET YOURS HERE

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles is available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, plus it’s due out for the Nintendo Switch on June 10.

What do you think of the new characters coming to the game? Tell us in the comments.

Stay informed on LEVEL UP.

Related Video: News Roundup





Source