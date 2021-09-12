New Doge Chicken restaurant opens in Los Angeles

A Ghost Kitchen in Los Angeles is the latest company to take advantage of the large following of people interested in Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

About Doge Chicken

Located at 3212 E. of Olympic Blvd in Los Angeles, California, Doge Chicken is open daily from 2pm to 9pm; customers can order takeaway or with delivery from the restaurant, which promises “delicacy in a sandwich”.

The restaurant offers items such as Doge Chicken Sandwich, Doge Chicken Nuggets and French Fries; each sandwich has a slice of bread with the Dogecoin logo printed on it.

Loaded Doge fries include coleslaw, fried chicken nuggets, pickles, and Moon Sauce.

The concept was launched by a team of four people from the Bay Area who said they were lucky enough to have invested in Dogecoin early, thus securing a lot of money for the restaurant through DOGE.

What could happen

The restaurant plans include the addition of new locations, the adoption of Dogecoin as a payment method and the introduction of merchandising.

“Our location is what is called a ghost kitchen – that means we don’t have an indoor or walk-in area for customers,” the company tweeted. “The main reason we chose to run a ghost kitchen is that the cost of the shop was too high for us.”

The company plans to launch more stores around the world, with “tough signage and crazy decorations”.

Doge Chicken plans to accept Dogecoin as a form of payment, and is also considering offering discounts to customers who pay using Dogecoin.

The company plans to sell its Moon Sauce online, with Dogecoin as the only accepted form of payment; with the money raised through Moon Sauce, the company evaluates the idea of ​​launching a non-fungible token or NFT project.

“We will most likely implement a profit share of the project or business as a whole for NFT owners,” the company said.

Photo courtesy of Doge Chicken