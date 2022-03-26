New DT of Club America? Landon Donovan has a ‘poor performance’ as a coach

Genius and figure; the controversial ex selected from the United States and former star of the Galacticos of the LA Galaxy of the MLS, Landon Donovan, left a small and surprising wink for the Águilas del America cluba team that is not doing well at all in this tournament Clausura 2022 of Liga MX.

Last Wednesday at the Azteca Stadium, Donovan was approached by the host of Televisa, Jorge ‘El Burro’ Van Rankin, who questioned him about his future in soccer, trying to investigate the North American’s projects, who surprised with his first response .

Also read: Daniela Alexis, La Bebeshita, leaves her charms in the air in a hot photo in the jacuzzi

“Where is your future, what would you like to be? Coach of…?”, “Donkey” asked him. “From Club America?” Donovan interrupted him.

The former player for Bayer Leverkusen in the German Bundesliga, is currently the technical director of San Diego Loyal in the USL, with whom he has recorded 21 wins, 12 draws and 18 losses for a 49.01% effectiveness rate.

In the current season they are in fourth place in the USL Western Conference with 6 points after 3 games played, registering 2 goals for and 2 against.

Founded on July 19, 2019, San Diego Loyal is the youngest member of the USL Championship. Landon Donovan is also the club’s Executive Vice President of Operations.