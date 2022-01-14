new DualSense Purple, Pink and Blue available on Amazon – Nerd4.life

PS5 get new ones today DualSense in the three colorways that were recently announced: Purple, Pink and Blue, available from today on Amazon at the links below, obviously compatible with the Sony console and in all respects corresponding to the standard controllers but with truly peculiar colors.

The price, for each of the three, it is the standard launch one at 74.99 euros, and all are currently available immediately, so for Prime subscribers, delivery is scheduled within 24 hours at home. Find below the links for the purchase of the three models.



The variants Galactic Purple (purple), Nova Pink (pink) and Starlight Blue (blue) were announced last month, corresponding to the new PS5 covers that will arrive with the same colors, therefore able to significantly modify the appearance of PS5. If you are planning to buy the covers, which are not yet officially available, you can in the meantime start buying the corresponding controller, in order to have everything in the same color.

The covers are also expected to arrive on the market starting from January, pending a more precise release date. In the absence of an official announcement, at the moment the price reported for the colored faceplates is 55 dollars on the official Sony store.

