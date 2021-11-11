New Ducati Streetfighter V2 2022

Ducati presents the new Streetfighter V2 2022, the model that represents the gateway to the Streetfighter range. Made on the technical basis of the Panigale V2, the new naked inherits the look of its older sister Streetfighter V4.

The engine of the Streetfighter V2 is the 955 cc Superquadro, Euro 5 compliant, capable of delivering one maximum power of 153 hp at 10,750 rpm and a maximum torque of 101.4 Nm at 9,000 rpm. The transmission is entrusted to a six-speed gearbox with Ducati Quick Shift Up / Down EVO 2 system, flanked by an oil bath clutch, equipped with an anti-hopping system and progressive interlocking. Compared to the Panigale V2, the Streetfighter V2 has a shorter final ratio (15/45 vs 15/43), which guarantees greater torque to the wheel. The V between the cylinders is 90 ° as per Ducati tradition, but the cylinders are rotated backwards to obtain an angle of 21 ° between the front cylinder and the horizontal plane.

The Superquadro engine is used as a structural element and the compact front structure is connected to it, consisting of a monocoque frame in die-cast aluminum fixed to the engine head. The engine is also connected to the rear single-sided swingarm, which is 16 mm longer than that of the Panigale V2. To this base are added the Showa BPF front fork, fully adjustable with 43 mm stanchions, and the Sachs shock absorber with dedicated calibration. Also present is the Sachs steering damper. Compared to the Panigale V2, the chassis dimensions have been optimized, as has the specific weight distribution revised. The steering dimensions include a 24 ° inclination of the steerer, 94 mm of trail for a wheelbase of 1,465 mm. The weight distribution remains that of a sports bike, 52% at the front and 48% at the rear.

The Streetfighter V2 is fitted with 5-spoke wheels and the new Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tires in the sizes 120/70 ZR17 at the front and 180/60 ZR17 at the rear. The braking system is the same as that of the Panigale V2, equipped with Brembo M4.32 monobloc calipers with 320 mm diameter discs, except for the choice of less aggressive pads. The rear system is also signed by Brembo and consists of a caliper with two opposing pistons which acts on a 245 mm diameter disc.

Ergonomics is focused on road use. Compared to the Panigale V2, the crease of the torso is less extreme, the load on the wrists is less and the footrests have been repositioned. The handlebars leave room for a tubular aluminum handlebar. The saddle, derived from the Streetfighter V4, is 845 mm from the ground, and compared to that of the Panigale V2 it is wider and has been revised in the padding. The dry weight is 178 kg.

The electronic equipment is inherited from the Panigale V2, with its six-axis IMU inertial platform that oversees all electronic controls. The electronic package includes: ABS Cornering EVO with slide by brake functionality, Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO 2, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO, Ducati Quick Shift up / down (DQS) EVO 2, Engine Brake Control (EBC) EVO . The Streetfighter V2 features three Riding Modes (Sport, Road, Wet) with dedicated control settings. The bike is also equipped with full-LED headlights with front DRL and a 4.3 ”TFT dashboard.