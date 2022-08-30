New early diagnostic symptoms for monkeypox

Cutaneous lesions associated with monkeypox.

A study carried out by the UK High Consequence Infectious Diseases Network (HCID for its acronym in English), has indicated among the most common symptoms for early diagnosis of monkeypox the rectal pain and the presence of edema in the penis.

The research, published in The BMJ and carried out in a total of 295 participants where 197 tested positive, it also highlights that although the presence of skin lesions are the ones that are most linked to the disease, the most frequently described symptoms would be linked to the fever, lymphadenopathy, and myalgia. In addition to these symptoms, 36 percent of those positive for monkeypox also reported rectal pain or pain when defecating, along with 15.7 percent who indicated edema in the penis.

The relationship of these symptoms have been described by 61.5 percent of the participants before the onset of skin manifestations, which would allow early diagnosis and control of possible spread. A reference to which the research adds that the general, 10.2 percent of the study participants admitted to hospital for treatment of these symptomsthe most common being rectal pain and swelling of the penis.

Only a quarter of positive patients had known contact with someone with confirmed monkeypox infection

That is why the research emphasizes the importance of taking into account both rectal pain and penile edema as symptoms for the early diagnosis of monkeypox, which are currently are not part of those collected by the UK Health Security Agency for a likely case.

Finally, it should be noted that, as the study points out, only a quarter of the positive patients had had known contact with someone with confirmed monkeypox infection, which increases the possibility of asymptomatic or paucisymptomatic transmission and represents a new challenge in the face of contact tracing and the management of public health councils.

Follow-up of skin lesions

Regarding mucocutaneous manifestationsthe UK study underlines that not all lesions progressed following the traditionally recognized progression from macule to papule to vesicle to pustule to crust.

Thus, with a median of 5 lesions per participant, the areas with the highest incidence of recorded macules are the genitals and the perianal area. Some lesions that add to the symptomatology of edema of the penis by which the lesions in some cases harden and develop fever and cervical lymphadenopathy in patients.