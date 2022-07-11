New economy minister guarantees National Census

The Vice President of the Republic, Raquel Peña, swore in Pavel Isa Contreras this Monday as the new head of the Ministry of Economy, Planning and Development (MEPYD), replacing Miguel Ceara Hatton, who will serve as Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources.

Isa explained that her commitment is to continue with the work agenda that the ministry had already established, directing public strategies for the benefit of Dominican society. In addition, she argued that the objective of this portfolio is to give “quality” to the State.

“This is a ministry that does not provide services to the population; we do not provide health or education services (…) Our mission is to give quality to public policies” and, with this, guarantee quality of the service that the State offers to citizens, he said.

Speaking, the new minister said that he will continue to channel inter-institutional cooperation, because “there is still much to be done” on issues such as long-term strategic planning and coordination of planning with investment.

He guaranteed that by November of this 2022 the National Population and Housing Censusto strengthen the socioeconomic indicators of the country as an essential issue for the statistical system, data that will strengthen the new development projects.

“Our task is to harvest, because we have already made fundamental changes in the last two years,” said the official.

He argued that it is necessary to carry out a survey of the work that has been carried out in terms of land use planning to prevent development from being carried out in a disorganized manner, and to preserve economic resources that can be directed to other areas.

He emphasized that the initial work of the Ministry of Economy had already been done and that what corresponds to it is to continue executing the strategic plans and promote the help it requires so that each project reaches its goal.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the MEPYD where directors of departments and deputy ministers of that institution made a farewell presentation to outgoing minister Ceara Hatton. They highlighted “his work mechanism, honesty and transparency” during his management.

Between anecdotes and some videos about activities led by the now Minister of the Environment, the officials recalled their commitment to the work and welcomed Pavel Isa, who served as vice minister of the government entity.

After the assassination last month of the then Environment Minister, Orlando Jorge Mera, in his office, President Luis Abinader issued a decree with the new appointments and encouraged officials to work.