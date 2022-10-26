Entertainment

New edition of the game “Call Of Duty”: Lil Baby, Nicki Minaj, Pete Davidson and other celebrities are in the trailer

As part of the release of the new edition of the shooter “Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare”, celebrities have been asked for the trailer video, titled “Squad Up”.

“The ultimate weapon is the team”

The shooting game “Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare” was developed in 2019. A new version of said game will be released on next october 28. It will be available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One. Players who pre-order will get the game with a bonus week starting on October 20.

In an effort to attract people, the company came up with the idea of ​​bringing together celebrities from the entertainment industry in a promotional video. The clip baptized “Squad Up” lasting one minute and thirty seconds featured names like: Lil Baby, Nicki Minaj, pete davidson, Jalen Ramsey and many others…

The filming was done in different environments, but with the same motto. This is Dominique Jones who began with this remark like a soldier: “Left, left, left, right, left”. He introduces the game by shouting: “No matter where you’ve been, Modern Warfare is back”. Then followed the turn of each participant until the end.

The video ends with this sentence written: “The ultimate weapon is the team”.

