New edition of the Simpsons for Halloween

‘The Simpsons’ this year will present the thirtieth edition of the Tree House of Terrorwhich is traditional on Halloween.

This new installment brings a demon maggiea mission for rescue milhouse from another dimension. But also the spirit of Dead Homer testing new bodies while selma find love in basement alien.

Cover of the new edition where the protagonists are the Simpsons family. /PHOTO: @Aruberuto000

Fox to Host ‘The Simpsons’ Parody of Stephen King’s ‘It’ for Halloween

Before the release of the Tree House of Terror, this October 23 will be presented in the US An animated comedy by Foxwhich will parody ‘It’ by Stephen Kinga horror novel from 1986. It will present the version of a killer clown with characteristics of krusty. The episode was inspired in part by a disturbing fan art that made this proposal and was the winner of a contest.

was titled ‘Not It‘ and the episode bridges the past with the present, providing viewers with 30 minutes of entertainment.

A clown named Krusto begins murdering children of kingfieldwhich leads to young Homer to join forces to finish this creature. Decades later, however, Krusto is back on the prowl and Homer and Co must conquer the painted face of fear once more.

‘The Simpsons’ pay tribute to ‘It’ by Stephen King in their Halloween special this October 23 pic.twitter.com/Av3dnzuim9 – Ecuadorian TV (@TvdeEcuador) October 21, 2022

It should be noted that in this particular episode, the adult versions of the characters, as known, live in an alternate reality. One of the cases is that, as a child, Moe I was afraid of ventriloquist dolls, which the evil clown takes advantage of. As an adult, he conquers his fear by becoming the Criss Angel of the Ventriloquists. It should also be noted that the Simpsons tried to cast King, who played himself in a 2000 episode, for a role in magical gravedigger.

Clown Krusto Trailer

In the exclusive clip, young Barney burps as he heads out into the flooded street to play with your paper boat. As his boat goes into the gutter, he spots Krusto, who calls himself “the funniest clown in the whole world,” in the gutter. Barney reaches into the gutter to retrieve the boat from him, but Krusto’s sharp, hungry teeth bite him and drag him inside.

Clip of “Not It”, the Halloween special of “The Simpsons” inspired by the novel by Stephen King. The episode will air in the US on Sunday, October 23. https://t.co/9RYRrIsD61 pic.twitter.com/AdE24dmaEu — Read Stephen King (@LeerStephenKing) October 20, 2022

Be sure to read: New Facebook tool allows you to remove false information in groups

Although it reveals only one scary story, ‘Not It’ is the first of 2 episodes to air. The following Sunday brings the traditional Treehouse of Horror trilogy; a segment that will pay homage to the anime classic’death note‘, where Selman hints that the final segment “breaks one of the cardinal rules of creator Matt Groening: the Simpsons should never know they’re characters on a TV show.