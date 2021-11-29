new EIP to reduce Ethereum fees

Vitalik Buterin. Source: A screenshot of the video, Youtube / Grand Amphi Théatre

The co-founder of Ethereum (ETH), Vitalik Buterin, presented a new Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) which aims to address the gas fee problems of the network by adding a cap on the total calldata transactions, which, in turn, should reduce the gas cost of the transactions.

Since Ethereum can only process 15 transactions per second, gas rates tend to rise during times of network congestion. On November 9, the average network cost of transactions reached $ 62 per transaction. At the moment, Ethereum transactions cost around $ 44, according to BitInfoCharts.

Average transaction fee

Ethereum 7-day simple moving average of median transaction fees. Source: BitInfoCharts.com

After highlighting concerns regarding transaction fees on the Ethereum network, Buterin suggested the new EIP-4488, saying it would “decrease the cost of gas of transaction calldata, and add a limit on how many total transaction calldata can be in. a block “.

In other words, EIP-4488 would limit the total of transaction calldata, in which data from external transactions to functions is stored, before reducing the cost of gas calldata.

“Simply decreasing the cost of gas calldata from 16 to 3 would increase the maximum block size to 10M bytes. This would push the p2p network layer. [peer-to-peer] of Ethereum at unprecedented levels of effort and would risk causing network disruption; some previous live tests of ~ 500 kB blocks a few years ago had already taken down some bootstrap nodes, “said Buterin.

He added that the “cost-and-cap decrease proposal” would increase the maximum block size to 1.5MB, which “will be sufficient, and at the same time prevent most of the security risk.”

The new solution is expected to reduce data transaction costs. According to BitMEX Research, an industry analysis firm, the upgrade could reduce gas tariffs by five times.

If the proposal is approved, the implementation would require a scheduled network upgrade.

Meanwhile, there are some concerns about the implications of the update. For example, Alex Krusz, an Ethereum developer, said there could be several far-reaching consequences as a result of the update.

“While seemingly simple, it could be argued that the calldata limit is an architectural decision with greater implications than simply changing a gas constant,” said Krusz. “If there is an arbitrary limit imposed, why not make it a soft limit, or impose it on the entire block size rather than calldata specifically?”

Tim Beiko, a developer of Ethereum Core, said one of the challenges to the calldata solution is that it “affects block sizes on Ethereum”.

“It’s literally data that we add to every transaction. If we lower the cost of gas, and keep the same gas limit, then we have bigger blocks, which can be problematic in the short and long term,” Beiko said.

Notably, EIP-4488 is a “short-term” remedy for Ethereum’s skyrocketing gas rates. Arguably, the main update that should solve Ethereum’s scalability problem is the shift from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS) mechanism.

At 10:12 UTC on Monday morning, ETH was trading at $ 4,298. It’s up nearly 6%, erasing nearly all of last week’s losses.

