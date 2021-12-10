New electric MINI, the escaped photos show an unusual “retro”

Last November MINI released the first teaser images of the upcoming three-door model. Despite the heavy camouflage, the prototype appeared to have a very similar style to the current generation. In reality, judging by the photos leaked online, it seems that a radical change of look for the MINI is ready.

Changes in sight

The photos were posted on Instagram by wilcoblok, a page that often highlights the leaks of new models. The images show an example of the new MINI completely “naked” and without camouflage thus revealing the true novelties of the model that could debut in the 2023.

The front has a rather classic style and in line with the current model. The “nose” of the MINI always has minimalist shapes with the large grille and the circular LED headlights. Even in the top view, the size and the proportions they don’t seem so far from the current three-door.

The big change is in the area rear. Instead of the characteristic squared headlights with the graphics of the English flag, we find two triangular and angular sections joined in the center by a glossy black insert.

However, this MINI may only be a prototype under development. The design of the final version, therefore, may differ in some details from the car in the photos.

Everything changes, but it remains (also) with the internal combustion engine

The photo of thepassenger compartment. The dashboard has been completely redesigned to accommodate a new cantilevered display that could perform the function of both the instrument panel and infotainment. Other driving information should be shown on the head-up display placed in front of the driver.

New electric MINI, teaser photos

The new MINI will confirm the electric motorization probably increasing power and autonomy. The petrol and diesel versions will also remain in the range and there will be 5-door and Cabrio variants. Finally, there should also be room for the John Cooper Works, which has always been the most powerful of the “family”.