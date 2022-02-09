new entries in the cast of the event series

STARZPLAY, has announced the additional cast for the three-part special event series The Continental adaptation of Lionsgate’s hit film franchise John Wick , coming to STARZPLAY in Europe, Latin America and Japan and to STARZ in the United States and Canada. The event series is produced for STARZ by Lionsgate Television.

Ray McKinnon as “Jenkins”

Katie McGrath in the role of “The Judge”



Adam Shapiro in the role of ‘Lemmy “

Mark Musash i and Marina Mazepa as the assassins “Hansel & Gretel”

The actors join the previously announced cast: Colin Woodell, in the title role of “Winsotn Scott”, a young version of the iconic character of the film franchise John Wick, whose origins are told through this series-event; Hubert Point-Du Jour as “Miles”, Jessica Allain as “Lou”, Mishel Prada as “KD”, Nhung Kate as “Yen”, Mel Gibson as “Cormac” and Ben Robson as “Frankie” , Peter Greene as “Uncle Charlie,” Ayomide Adegun tops “Charon” and Jeremy Bobb as “Mayhew.”

The Continental will explore the origins of Continental – the hotel for assassins – the hub of John Wick’s world, through the gaze and actions of a young Winston Scott. As he is dragged into hellish New York in 1975, where he faces a past he thought he had left behind, Winston follows a lethal journey through New York’s mysterious underworld in a heartbreaking attempt to seize the iconic hotel, the meeting point of the most dangerous criminals in the world.

The Continental is an adaptation of the Lionsgate movie saga written by Derek Kolstad, John Wick. Executive Producers Greg Coolidge (Wayne, A probationary cop) and Kirk Ward (The Turkey Bowl, Wayne) are authors and showrunners.

Executive Producer Albert Hughes (The Good Lord Bird – The Story of John Brown, Genesis Code)he will direct the episodes “Prima Notte” and “Terza Notte” and is executive producer on all three; Charlotte Brändström (The Lord of the Rings, The Witcher) will direct the episode “Second Night”; Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Shawn Simmons, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese and Marshall Persinger of Thunder Road Pictures will also executive produce.

The saga of John Wick includes three blockbusters, which have grossed over $ 600 million at the worldwide box office, with each chapter nearly doubling the previous one. John Wick 4 will be in theaters in 2023.