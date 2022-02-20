New entry requirement to Brazil: they require vaccination against Covid-19 from over 5 years

RIO DE JANEIRO.- Since Monday, February 14, Brazil began requiring children over the age of 5 to enter the country the complete vaccination schedule (two doses and 14 days after the last application) against the coronavirus for a series of countries, including Argentina, informed the National Sanitary Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

If they do not have vaccines or do not have both doses, they must do a mandatory 14-day quarantine. The quarantine may be lifted after five days of being in the country if a test (PCR or antigen) is carried out with a negative result. In case of quarantine, it will be in the traveler’s final destination city and at the address registered in the Traveler’s Health Declaration (DSV).

Canasvieiras Beach, Florianopolis, Brazil, on January 17, 2022 Diogenes Pandini – dpa

Anvisa updated the rules for entering the country for foreigners and Brazilians returning from abroad in the middle of the summer season, and included the Obligation to present a vaccination certificate for children over 5 years of age. The countries covered by this measure are Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Bolivia, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Chile, China, Cuba, El Salvador, United Arab Emirates, Ecuador, United States, Indonesia, Israel, Paraguay, Peru, United Kingdom, Switzerland, European Union, Uruguay and Venezuela. Brazilians and foreign residents who return from a trip started up to 30 days ago are exempt, according to the regulations.

In Uruguay, one of the countries affected by the change, Carlos Pera, president of the Uruguayan Association of Travel Agencies, told the newspaper El País that the measure is a stone on the road, since Brazil is one of the destinations most chosen by Uruguayans for the Carnival and Tourism Week holidays. “Obviously the children of Uruguay do not yet have a complete vaccination plan, due to the times of the vaccination calendar. It really complicates the operation of such a traditional family product for Carnival and Easter a bit.Pearl added.

“With the guidelines set by our government, most children are going to be vaccinated by the beginning of the school year and they are not yet fully vaccinated,” Pera said. In Uruguay, the vaccination of children over 5 years of age began on January 12 and the second dose is applied six weeks later. The first to be vaccinated will have the second dose next week and the full schedule is achieved 14 days after the last vaccination. Children who have been infected with Covid-19 will be able to be vaccinated only three months after discharge. Tourism Week begins on Monday, April 11.