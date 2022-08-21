New episode of ‘Infiel’ on Antena 3 and Halle Berry stars in the movie ‘Kidnapped’ on Telecinco

The night of Sunday August 21 will be dedicated to the fiction on national television. Antena 3 will continue with its commitment to the telenovela ‘Infiel’, while Telecinco, laSexta and La 1 of TVE will broadcast different films. Cuatro will maintain the same scheme as in high season.

The main chain of Atresmedia It will offer from 10:00 p.m. the 53rd chapter of the successful Turkish series that mixes drama and thriller and stars Cansu Dere (‘Mother’, ‘Sila’) and Caner Cindoruk (‘Woman’). In today’s episode, Asya continues her revenge against those she believes have harmed her. Her plan begins with Derin, after learning that she did not treat her son well, and continues with Volkan, who first makes him believe that her attitude towards him has changed. The doctor has made sure that her ex-husband knows that she is going to spend her birthday in Istanbul with Aras, who had gone to live in London.

Telecinco will broadcast from 10:00 p.m. the film ‘Kidnap (Kidnap)’, within its 5-star Cinema container, starring Halle Berry, in which she plays Karla is a divorced single mother who will stop at nothing to try to get her her 6-year-old son, little Frankie, when he is kidnapped in broad daylight and with her in front of him at an amusement park.

She watches as two strangers drag her son into a car and quickly manage to start up and drive away with the little one. Without a mobile phone or time to call the police, Karla will chase the kidnappers with her own car, starting a frantic and desperate race to try to get her son back.

For its part, the 1 TVE will do the same with ‘Alpha’, an epic adventure starring Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Leonor Vela and Natalia Malthe, among others. It is a survival story set in Europe 20,000 years ago, during the last ice age. In the middle of his first hunt with the elite group of his tribe, a young man loses consciousness after being injured and is left for dead by his companions. Waking up, weak and alone, he must learn to survive and make his way against the complicated nature.

Accompanied by a wolf abandoned by his pack, the two will have to learn to trust each other and become allies to overcome the countless dangers that are presented to them and try to find their way home before the cruel winter arrives.

Talking about the sixthwill also sign up for emir cinema, in his case the film ‘Cadena Perpetua’, starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman, while Cuatro will maintain its commitment to ‘Cuarto Milenio’, which will offer several space programs with the best moments of its last season, with Iker Jiménez and Carmen Porter together with their usual team of collaborators.