new era of diagnosis of the incoming disease

Scientists are working on a simpler way of diagnosing degenerative dementia diseases through blood tests.

While pharmaceutical companies spend hundreds of millions of dollars on a potential treatment for the disease Alzheimer’s, other researchers are focusing on a more basic question. In other words, how to diagnose degenerative disease more easily. These researchers say a new generation of blood tests could offer an easier and more accurate way to detect the signs of Alzheimer’s.

New research has found a blood test that can detect i signs of the disease in older adults with memory problems. This discovery could be a small breakthrough as the tests would be easier, cheaper, and available to more people than the brain scans or spinal taps now used to detect biological signs of the disease.

You might also be interested in >>> Cancer: Study links it to a reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease

New method of diagnosis for degenerative dementia diseases

The blood tests represent a very early start to a new era of Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis. Diagnosing the disease takes time and is inaccessible to those who live far from memory clinics or other specialists. A blood test, called PrecivityAD, which uses a technology called mass spectrometry, measures amyloid proteins and genetic risk for the disease. In two studies published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Openthe tests accurately detected amyloid protein in 81% of the samples compared to a brain scan.

You might also be interested in >>> Alzheimer’s, important discovery: new genes that trigger the disease have been detected

L’amyloid it accumulates and forms lumps in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients. Researchers and pharmaceutical companies have spent hundreds of millions of dollars over the past two decades to find drugs that can clear amyloid from the brain or that could slow memory decline. But these drugs haven’t been shown to stop Alzheimer’s disease. A simple blood test to diagnose this type of disease is a big step forward.