New esterometer to start in July 2022

As a result of the maxi-amendment to Legislative Decree no. 146/2021, approved by the Senate, the rules for sending the data of the cross-border transactions they change from 1 July 2022 (the effective date was first set for January 1, 2022).

Operations carried out until June 30, 2022

Currently, taxable persons resident or established in Italy must electronically transmit to the Revenue Agency, on a quarterly basis, the data of the active and passive operations carried out with non-established subjects. An exception, pursuant to art. 1, paragraph 3-BIS, Legislative Decree no. 127/2015, the operations for which a customs declaration has been issued or an electronic invoice has been issued or received.

With provision no. 89757/2018, the methods and terms for transmitting data on cross-border transactions have been defined. The technical specifications attached to the provision govern two alternative ways of data transmission to the Revenue Agency, of which:

– the first consists in the preparation and sending of a file containing the precise data of the operations, active and passive, carried out in the reference quarter,

– the second involves the preparation, for each active operation, a file compliant with the layout and technical rules of electronic invoicing, to be transmitted to the Exchange System, by setting the “recipient code” field with a conventional value (XXXXXXX).

Operations carried out from 1 July 2022

In order to simplify the obligations for economic operators, art. 1, paragraph 1103, of law no. 178/2020 (Budget Law 2021) modified art. 1, paragraph 3-BIS, Legislative Decree no. 127/2015 providing for the use of a single transmission channel to send not only the electronic invoices, but also i data of transactions with foreign countries, thus eliminating the disclosure obligation specifically envisaged for cross-border transactions.

In particular, for operations carried out starting from 1 July 2022 (term deferred upon conversion of Legislative Decree No. 146/2021), the data of cross-border transactions are transmitted using exclusively the Exchange System and the XML format currently adopted for sending electronic invoices.

On this point, the technical specifications specify that:

– for the active invoices relating to transactions carried out in relation to subjects not established in Italy, an electronic invoice must be issued by completing the “recipient code” field with “XXXXXXX”;

– for the passive invoiceson the other hand, received in analog mode from foreign suppliers, the Italian customer will have to generate an electronic document of the type TD17, TD18 And TD19, to be transmitted to the Exchange System.

Please note The analogue integration of the invoice received is still possible, as is the issue of the self-invoice in analogue format, with subsequent transmission of the document in XML format through the Exchange System.

Differentiated times for sending data

The 2021 Budget Law has provided for differentiated terms of transmission of the data of active and passive transactions:

– for the former, the transmission must take place within the terms for issuing invoices or documents who certify the fees, i.e. within 12 days of the transfer or service or within the different term established by specific provisions (for example, 15th day of the following month in case of deferred invoicing);

– for the latter, however, the transmission is carried out by the fifteenth day of the month subsequent to that of receipt of the document proving the transaction or carrying out the transaction itself.

As reported in the Explanatory Report to the 2021 Budget Bill, the new timing allows for align the terms for the transmission of data on foreign transactions to the annotations required by the legislation and, moreover, allows the Revenue Agency to process the draft VAT registers, from the periodic liquidations and of annual declaration prepared as part of the online assistance program provided, on an experimental basis, by art. 4 of Legislative Decree no. 127/2015.

When communication is optional

With provision no. 293384/2021, the Revenue Agency has adjusted the technical rules for the transmission of data of cross-border transactions, contained in provision no. 89757 / E / 2018, to the new regulatory provisions, also specifying that the communication obligation is optional for all transactions for which one has been issued Customs Declaration, or issued or received one electronic invoice through the Exchange System.

Sanctioning regime

Following the modification of the communication obligation, art. 11, paragraph 2-quater, Legislative Decree no. 471/1997 was adapted, providing for the sanction applicable to transactions carried out from 1 January 2022, set at the rate of 2 euros for each invoice, within the maximum limit of 400 euros per month.

The penalty is reduced by half, within the maximum limit of 200 euros per month, if the transmission is carried out within 15 days following the deadlines or if, within the same term, the correct transmission of the data is carried out.

