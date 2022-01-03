new EU import / export rules in force, companies worried

The small businesses however, they fear that the aggravation of bureaucratic procedures will discourage exporters, especially those of gastronomic specialties. And it is on the other side of the sleeve that perplexities about this agreement arrive. The Head of International Affairs of the Federation of Small Businesses, James Sibley , he explained to Guardian the difficulties of traders. The new rules require companies to report to customs exactly what is being shipped from the European Union to the United Kingdom and vice versa and from where. The European exporter will have to acquire a Identification No and forward it to UK importers, who in turn will have to collect other data and notify the authorities. If the procedure is handled incorrectly or incompletely, the assets can be seized, confiscated or returned to the sender.

After a Suspension lasted for the whole of 2021, the new rules on the trafficking of goods between the European Union and Great Britain (the United Kingdom excluding Northern Ireland) provided for in the agreement on Brexit . The rules are not simple and the European Union has provided a series of very detailed information publications on the subject, available in all European languages ​​and in English, which provide information on taxes, excise duties and VAT.

The classic example is the deli that imports, for example, chorizo ​​from Spain or Parmesan from Italy: for them the thought of having to register in these systems is disheartening and the procedure is expensive, so there is a lot of concern. We have felt a lot of apprehension from these small businesses directly involved

“In addition to the customs declaration, it may be necessary to provide security-related data. One is required special license to import or export certain goods (e.g. waste, certain hazardous chemicals and GMOs); for the import or export of excise goods (alcohol, tobacco, fuels) from / to Great Britain, additional formalities. For transactions with Great Britain it will be necessary to comply with VAT rules and procedures different from those for operations within the EU and with Northern Ireland. What we have learned is that some European exporters they are not prepared for nothing at all, some don’t even have an identification number“, continues Sibley who fears an impact similar to that suffered last year by British exporters, who, in some cases, have simply gave up on selling produced in the European Union due to excessive bureaucratic burden. “From that point on, exporters will also need health and veterinary certificates if they export food or other products of animal origin, at which point some EU exporters may simply conclude that it is not worth it.“.

In July, Sibley explained, they will also start “physical inspections of assets at border crossing points in the UK, which could lead to further delays “. The Federation of Small Businesses has warned that the impact of the new rules will be mostly small businesses, as the larger operators will have the financial resources to contract out the paperwork.

Even to the Online shopping from the United Kingdom the same rates applied to goods purchased online from resellers from third countries, i.e. non-European Union retailers, are now applied, so the prices of the goods will also suffer increases due to higher charges. To avoid surprises it is good to always read on the sites of the vendors i terms and the conditions as well as information on the delivery. All websites selling goods in the EU are required to inform consumers about the total price of goods and services, including taxes and any other customs fees.