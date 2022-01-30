New Euro 7 Stellantis diesel: how and where it could be used

In an era in which there is mainly talk of the launch of unprecedented current models, the announcement of a new Euro 7 approved diesel engine, Italian, to be built in the Pratola Serra (Avellino) plant. It was revealed by the great boss of Stellantis in person, Carlos Tavares, on the occasion of a visit to the Campania plant. A technical project that will see the light in 14-15 months and could open a whole series of unexpected commercial perspectives in this era of programs almost entirely focused on electric propulsion. We are in the field of hypotheses, because nothing official from Stellantis has yet leaked about the opportunities for using this Euro 7 on the cars of the group. But the fact remains that the much (by some) reviled diesel, in a renewed and even cleaner version, can return to the spotlight and make its contribution to reducing harmful emissions, thus “extending” the life of the entire “traditional” sector “. The news here implies a change of strategy not so much in product planning, because this engine was obviously approved some time ago, as in communication: diesel can come out of limbo, it can return to play a role in the agenda of large groups, without shame and uncensored. The rest will tell the market.

Diesel, open road. Having said that, let’s try to understand something more about this Euro 7 diesel engine arriving in the course of 2023. We repeat: the possible use of this unit in the automotive sector of the Franco-Italian group has not yet been officially confirmed. Therefore, we can only make some arguments, which will then be subjected to the proof of the facts. In the meantime, however, the project exists, and it could give hope to those who, in the meantime, continue to grind a lot every day, without having found any alternative on the market to the expensive, “old” diesel.

Lower emissions. The new “Euro 7” will basically have some points of convergence with the current double production of Pratola Serra: we are referring to the very recent 2.2 diesel-powered Euro 6d-Final approved for commercial vehicles and those of similar displacement, but different for structure and some details, supplied to the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio. In common with all these engines, the new unit would have some basic characteristics, such as the type of fractionation with four cylinders, the cubic volume of 2.2 liters (although slightly higher than today: that is, 2.184 cm3 against 2.143), while moving parts and accessories should be new or deeply evolved. A series of changes and an update so full-bodied, yes, to speak of ancestry, as well as a completely new unit.

From the Duchy onwards. The engine with which the new Euro 7 would share more things, however, should be the very recent diesel engine that equips the latest evolution of the Fiat Ducato: the 2.2 Multijet3, of 2,184 cm3 in fact, which looks like a nice step forward compared to to the previous 2.3, continuously evolved, but now of distant origin (Sofim / Fpt). The commercial 2.2 is offered with different power levels (120, 140, 160 and 180 HP) and some interesting solutions, such as the double injection of AdBlue, the Low pressure Egr valve and the Wcac (Water charge air cooler). Let’s remember, this new family of diesel engines is equipped with a cast iron crankcase, while the 2.2 that equip the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio have an aluminum one. In short, in the Pratola Serra plant there are already all the “elements” and the know-how to create, if so decided, a renewed Euro 7 unit that could also be used for cars. Strong of similar measures, in the field of dimensions and cylinder wheelbase, which would make it “compatible” to production on the same lines in which the engines of the Fiat Ducato van and Alfa Romeo cars are now assembled.

Still valid solution. We were talking about clean diesel. It already is today, as never before, also because the evolution of this type of engine has never stopped and the level of efficiency achieved (as well as performance) is really high (on the subject, we recommend the following Q Premium article). The manufacturers are well aware of this and in fact some of them have continued to invest a lot of money on diesel engines (despite the smear campaign of which it is the subject and the banning initiatives on the circulation of some European metropolises). Without advertising the thing, however. In short, if until now the manufacturers have emphasized their commitment on the electrification front, now the lukewarm feedback of the market and the prolonged effects of the pandemic added to those of the microchip crisis have led the automotive headquarters to review their strategies. communication, too focused on one road: full electric. In a market that will, in all likelihood, see a shift in the plans for mass diffusion of electric cars – because that of the BEVs remains the final goal, the only one for all – those endothermic power supplies can no longer be excluded from the table, further renewed, which the market is still asking for.

More clues … In short, that of Pratola Serra’s Euro 7 diesel could be a strong signal that is added to others – such as the one, for example, that comes from Volkswagen on the use of synthetic fuels on the latest generation TDI engines -, indicating one thing: c ‘is still life for traditional engines, in many forms. We’ll see. Without forgetting one thing: if we decide, for example, to allocate this Euro 7 diesel also to the cars of the Stellantis group, it will confirm an adequate response to a market need that is still substantial in Italy and in some countries of the Old Continent, albeit in sharp decline compared to the golden years.