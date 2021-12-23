New euro-taxes for 17 billion a year

Climate duties and profits of multinationals to repay the debts budgeted with the plan for the recovery of the Next Generation Eu.

The EU Commission presented the plan with the new “own resources”, that is the sources of revenue capable of financing the Union budget and making it even less tied to the national contributions of the States. There are three new items in the plan: one is based on revenues deriving from the EU system for the trading of climate-altering emissions quotas. The second is the Cbam (Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism), a system of climate duties to compensate for the polluting emissions content of some products imported into the Union. Imports will be subject to the payment of a “price” for carbon, corresponding to the one due if they had been produced in the EU. The third is a share of the residual profits made by the large multinationals to be reallocated to the States on the basis of the OECD agreements. A signal that will give “confidence to the markets”, says Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn, because “we have issued bonds, but we are able to repay the debts with new own resources”.

The final ok from the Council and the European Parliament is missing, but “the States have every interest in approving these proposals – continues Hahn – otherwise they will have to repay the debt” of the NRP. In the absence of an increase in the own resources of the EU budget, in fact, the States will have to increase their contributions. The expected revenue is € 17 billion per year for the 2026-2030 budget. But there is already the alarm from the Brothers of Italy. “The proposal presented could penalize European citizens and businesses on which the new burdens risk being passed on. The CBAM is of particular concern. This measure, which will affect steel, cement and aluminum producers in countries with more flexible environmental standards, would risk increasing the costs of raw materials even more and would divert trade flows ”, says Raffaele Fitto, co-president of the Ecr-FdI group. In addition to ensuring the reimbursement of the bonds for the Next Generation Eu, the new own resources should also finance the Social Climate Fund, aimed at helping vulnerable social groups in the energy transition. The commission would like to include it in the budget. But there is the opposition of Sweden, Finland and Denmark.