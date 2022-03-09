New European sanctions against Russia and Belarus

The 27 members of the European Union (EU) on Wednesday extended their sanctions against Russia and Belarus after the invasion of Ukraine, including excluding three Belarusian banks from the Swift international financial platform, announced the French presidency of the Council of the EU .

Representatives of member states meeting in Brussels also adopted new sanctions targeting the maritime sector and cryptocurrencies, adding Russian leaders and oligarchs to their blacklist, the French presidency said on Twitter.

The Europeans also expanded the list of technologies and goods that cannot be exported to Russia, and “clarified” the restrictions imposed on cryptocurrencies.

The G7 countries and the EU announced last week that they sought to prevent Russia from circumventing Western sanctions through the use of cryptocurrencies.

The measures decided on Wednesday by the 27, which will enter into force after a formal agreement by the States and publication in the Official Journal of the EU, are intended to “complete” the three series of sanctions adopted by the EU in the last two weeks, indicated the French presidency.

The EU has already sanctioned 680 people and 53 entities, prohibited from entering its territory and whose assets in Europe have been frozen.