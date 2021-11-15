New European sanctions on Belarus Lukashenko: ‘We will fight, I’m not kidding’ – World

“Today we will approve a new package of sanctions against the Belarusians responsible for this situation and we will broaden the “sanctions” model to include other people, airlines and travel agencies involved in this illegal migrant situation. ” Josep Borrell before joining the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, recalling that the situation in Belarus will be reviewed at the current meeting.

“We will not talk about any military action”, he specified in response to a question from journalists. “Yesterday I had a series of phone calls with the Polish, Lithuanian and Belarusian ministers, and also with the UN Secretary General to prepare for the meeting – he added – I told the Belarusian minister that the situation is unacceptable and that it must be resolved by stopping the flow and flights “of migrants.

Belarus does not want a border conflict, the conflict is necessary for Poland if anything. The Belarusian president said so Alexander Lukashenko quoted by the state news agency Belta, later picked up by the Russian media. We are ready to send migrants back to their homeland, but they do not want to return, he added. Lukashenko says he is ready to transport the migrants to Munich, Germany, with the jets of the national airline Belavia. The Belta agency reports it. “Our journalists and others draw correct conclusions, which is that Poland needs this conflict nowadays. There are more than enough internal problems, problems with the European Union,” he said.

“They threaten us with sanctions. Okay, let’s wait and see. They think I’m kidding. That it’s an empty threat. Nothing like that. We will fight. We have reached the limit. There is no room for a retreat “, said the Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko.

“We are very worried about the situation in Belarus, today we will discuss the sanctions, but we we must ensure that Minsk airport becomes a no fly-zone and that no aircraft carrying migrants can land there“He said it Gabrielius Landsbergis the Lithuanian Foreign Minister before joining the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels. “But at the same time we will have to give a safe passage to the people who are already in Belarus to be able to return to their countries – he added – Finally we will have to discuss the future of the Belarusian regime”.