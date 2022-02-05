New EV factories everywhere, but Italy did not arrive

New EV factories everywhere: cars, scooters, trucks, batteries, cables… Every day in Europe the announcement of a new factory. Italy? Not received.

New EV factories: Germany, France and Eastern European countries

Investments polarize in two directions. Or the block Germany-Francethe heart of the electricity market, with repercussions on Spain, which has always been the production platform of the two countries they lead in Europe. Or the usual low-wage nations of the East. In Poland, for example, the factory has just been inaugurated from Phoenix in the Technology Park of Rzeszów-Dworzysko. I am 15,000 m², built in 5 months, unimaginable times in these parts. Employees are already 300: AC charging cables, Type 2 socket sockets and CHARX connect sockets are produced on 8 production lines But the bulk of the investment is once again focusing on Germany. Much has been said about the Tesla factory, from which the first cars will come out next month. And of course what home builders are doing. But what is striking is the staggering number of component factories of all kinds, from charging cables to batteries. Including manufacturing facilities of lithium hydroxide: Rock Tech Lithium ne stands for installare a second in Brandenburg.

In Italy? There is no plan, for now they are making tables …

It’s Italy? Italy a middle ground which does not seem to interest anyone. It is neither a reference market with large manufacturers like France and Germany, nor a country with low labor costs like Poland or Romania. An image, ours, even more weakened after FCA became a province of Stellantis And Turin just one of the many production poles of the French giant. And the government? The automotive does not seem to interest. To the ministry of Economical progress only plethoric tables are held. With associations that are agitated more to ask for support for production in crisis (especially related to diesel) than to talk about the future. There is no automotive plan, which has been claimed by many, to the point that Confindustria and the trade union are terrified of the bad situation. The only major investment planned, the conversion of the Fiat engines from Termoli in a Gigafactory for batteries, is questioned by Stellantis. Which, coincidentally, confirms instead that similar plants will be built in France and Germany.

New EV factories in place of who will close

The Italian government does not seem to like the electric, but it is not that the destinies of the world are decided in Rome. If the automotive industry, as is now clear to everyone, is moving towards a future imprinted on battery-powered cars, you have to take note and get on the moving train. Without getting blocked by the usual lobbies, better at generating cash than at creating jobs. But in these parts, unfortunately, we are specialized in opening tables on corporate crises, rather than imagining how to build a future. After the trade unions, even the industrialists feel the smell of burning. They point out that Italy has passed by 1.8 million vehicles produced in 1997 to 700 thousand in 2021. France and Germany close ranks, taking advantage of the electrical turnaround to bring finished production back home who knows where. Renault even with a plan called not by chance Renaulation. But we don’t: we cross our fingers, hoping it’s just a passing trend. But Anfia-Clepa-PWC they estimate that by doing so, others will leave 63 thousand jobs between 2025 and 2030.

